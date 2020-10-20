The Arizona Corporation Commission this week continued its strange dance around the topic of a biomass mandate, despite the best efforts of Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson to force a decision.
Peterson shoehorned into the Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting a discussion of a proposal to require the state’s electric utilities to generate at least 90 megawatts of electricity from the saplings and slash generated by forest thinning projects. By the time the smoke cleared, the commission had postponed the conversation until the Oct. 29 meeting.
The mandate would not only save Novopower — the state’s only existing biomass power plant — but make it possible to thin 50,000 acres of forest annually, the only currently viable strategy to avoid the kinds of megafires now consuming the West Coast.
Last year, the commission narrowly rejected a 90 megawatt biomass mandate on the grounds it would have added an estimated $1 a month to the average electrical bill. Several commissioners said they wanted to wait until the U.S. Forest Service awarded contracts for a whole new round of forest thinning to determine whether a mandate was necessary.
Peterson and outgoing commissioner Boyd Dunn couldn’t convince the majority to embrace the mandate last year — but now Peterson hopes to smuggle a new biomass mandate into an ongoing discussion of new rules intended to reduce the release of greenhouse gases by 2050.
“We simply cannot have a meaningful discussion without considering the way Arizona’s wildfires and wildfire emissions fit into our broader discussion,” Peterson wrote in a letter to the chair.
Peterson’s running for re-election and has served as the leading advocate for the biomass mandate.
Two other Republicans running for the commission — Eric Sloan and James O’Connor — have said they would not support any mandate that would increase the cost of electricity.
The three Democrats running — William Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar — have said they support greater use of renewable energy sources and consider biomass one such source. They have not specifically endorsed the biomass mandate. Mundell said that if elected, they would have a semi-judicial obligation to consider the evidence before taking a position.
However, he said biomass could well play a role in the slate’s determination to shift to renewable sources of energy in coming decades. Burning biomass releases more carbon into the atmosphere than solar or wind power. However, a biomass mandate could actually remove an enormous amount of carbon from the atmosphere by reducing the odds of a megafire. Moreover, research shows that thinning projects have removed carbon by bolstering the growth of the biggest trees, which lock up carbon for centuries.
Advocates say that without a biomass mandate, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative will remain stalled and the state could even lose the existing biomass plant near Snowflake.
Peterson’s letter to her fellow commissioners cited studies suggesting California’s wildfires this year have injected into the atmosphere more carbon than all human sources combined. In California, 4 million acres have burned this year, double the previous record set in 2018. More than half a million people have fled their homes in Oregon — 10% of the state’s population. The wildfires have killed at least 20 people and consumed hundreds of homes.
The wildfires have also released more than 100 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere. That’s 25% more than the carbon released by all human sources in California in a year.
The gigantic smoke plumes from intense fires can waft those gases and health-endangering soot high into the atmosphere, affecting air quality hundreds of miles away.
Studies show that thinning the forests of northern Arizona from about 1,000 trees per acre to a more natural 100 trees per acre would reduce the kinds of megafires devastating California, since low density ponderosa pine forests are naturally adapted to frequent, low-intensity fires.
High-intensity crown fires consume not only brush, grass and saplings, but the centuries-old, mature trees as well — releasing carbon that’s been stored for decades or even centuries into the atmosphere in a devastating rush.
Dramatically reducing tree densities would also prevent erosion from seared slopes from filling reservoirs and inflicting major flood damage on forested communities. Thinning also protects hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of electrical infrastructure. In 2018, wildfires caused by a downed power line bankrupted California’s Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Power companies now must shut off power to millions of customers when wildfires threaten transmission lines.
Novopower President Brad Worsley estimates that the pollution control devices on his biomass burning power plant remove about 90% of the harmful emissions.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
