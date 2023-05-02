Still in limbo.
The massive Black River timber sale remains caught in the vortex of an underfunded bureaucracy, the anxious representatives of fire-menaced communities and woodless sawmills learned recently at the Natural Resources Working Group.
The Apache Sitgreaves National Forest is still waiting for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to issue a biological opinion on the plan to thin some 92,000 acres along the Black River near Springerville and Alpine.
Currently, most of that forest is a mess. Tree densities are so great that most of the 92,000 acres remains prone to megafires, bark beetles and mistletoe. The Wallow Fire burned through the area – but the largest fire in state history left so much dead wood and snags behind that the whole area remains dangerously prone to another major fire.
Only a buffer zone thinned by the White Mountains Stewardship Program a more than a decade ago saved Alpine and perhaps Springerville from the Wallow Fire.
Another major wildfire would have disastrous consequences for a host of rare and endangered species in the target area – especially along the Black River.
Nonetheless, the Apache sitgreaves Forest has been waiting for the understaffed Fish and Wildlife Service to issue a biological opinion on the project – so that the loggers can get into the woods and start the long process of thinning the forest enough to avoid the next potential town-destroying wildfire.
“We’ve needed an assessment of our biological opinion for well over a year – it’s supposed to take 135 days,” Apache Sitgreaves Interim Forest Supervisor Rob Lever told the group of loggers and mill operators at the coordination group set up by the Eastern Arizona Counties Association. “They’ve put some stuff on hold so that they can focus on that – that’s been the case since well before Thanksgiving,” said Lever.
Eastern Arizona Counties Executive Director Pascal Berlioux noted that the Black River sale remains essentially to the Forest Service’s five year timber sale plan, on which all the mills in the region rely on to survive. Most of the mills and thinning crews have just gotten back into the forest after a wet winter made it impossible to work. Many of the mills have fallen idle – and are desperate to rebuild their stocks of wood to stay in business.
“Is it your assessment that with the Five Year Plan we will execute – or not – the program of work for this year?” asked Berlioux.
“If we get the biological opinion back in the next couple of weeks – we have a very good chance of getting a Black River sale out late fourth quarter – or the next quarter – by the end of the year,” said Lever cautiously.
“So you’re waiting in the starting blocks?” said Berlioux.
Lever said the Forest Service has an outside crew of contract tree markers on standby, since the Apache Forest is short-staffed and waiting on clearance from the Forest Service to hire its own tree marking crews. Once a local Forest finds someone to hire – it takes 12 or 18 months to get clearance to make the hire from the regional human resources office in New Mexico. “So we’re not relying on a small-and-getting-smaller Forest Service marking crew,” said Lever.
Lever noted that as the delays pile up – it will become more and more difficult to deliver the promised contracts to the loggers and mills. The sales take so much preparation and lead time that the Forest Service has very little flexibility when it comes to moving things around.
For instance, the Forest Service has to survey every sale area for any nesting or foraging Mexican Spotted Owls that have set up territories in the area. That entails sending an owl biologist into the sale area at night and calling for owls. Studies have shown that a wildfire makes an area of little use to the owls for years afterwards – and in some cases may make such long term changes in the forest that the owls will never come back. But the law still requires the time-consuming search for the owls before a thinning project starts – and shuts down thinning work during the nesting season if the owls are present.
Other endangered species in the project area include the Mexican Wolf, New Mexico meadow jumping mouse and the Southwest Willow Flycatcher. Another 28 “sensitive” species live in the project area – which means species potentially on the road to extinction but not yet in critical condition.
“It’s almost to change (a sale) during the fiscal years you’re in. Any changes are two years out. So if there’s something ready to go on the shelf, sometimes we can do it. But usually there’s nothing we ca switch to. We have to plan at least two years ahead,” said Lever.
The condition of the forest in the 92,000-acre Black River project area remains dire.
An alarming 60,000 acres in the project area have so many trees and so much dead wood and biomass piled up on the forest floor that they’re “severely” altered from the normal fire regime. Another 18,000 acres are “moderately” departed. That means two thirds of the entire area are likely to carry a high-intensity crown fire – like the one that destroyed Paradise California, killing more than 80 people before they could flee.
The Forest Service’s environmental assessment concluded that most of the forest in the project area is in a “closed condition” with interlocking branches, not much grass or brush on the ground and a high risk of an extreme fire. Most of the trees are mid-sized, with very few old growth trees and very few saplings. As a result, 74% of the forest has a high bark beetle hazard rating and 62% already suffers from mistletoe infestation.
The thickets of ponderosa pines and wet and dry mixed confer have largely crowded out aspen and wetland and riparian areas. Only 1.6% of the acres is covered in willow-dominated riparian areas, 3% in wetland/Cienega riparia areas and 6% in grasslands.
It’s a forest on the edge of disaster – but it still takes a year or two to extract a biological opinion or to hire a Forest Service crew to mark trees.
