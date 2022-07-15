Congressman Tom O’Halleran stood at the bottom of the immense pile of branches, brush and saplings and craned his neck to glimpse the top.
“That’s a tremendous amount of biomass,” said the chief cheerleader for the long-stalled Four Forest Restoration Initiative. “We don’t have the capacity to address that.”
The congressman who represents all of Rim Country and the White Mountains last week toured the 1,0000-acre Baker Project, part of the effort to restore the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
“I was initially shocked at the density of the forest up there,” said O’Halleran, who was one of the advocates for 4FRI when he served in the state legislature and has remained one of the chief congressional advocates for forest restoration to reduce catastrophic fires in his six years in the House. “This was one of the densest forests I’ve ever seen. You can just see a tremendous difference between the areas they’ve cut and the rest of it. I’ve seen biomass piles before — but nothing that compares to the scale of this.”
The watershed is crowded with thousands of trees per acre, compared to the average tree densities of maybe 50 per acre across Arizona’s ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests a century or more ago. Overgrazing removed the grass that once carried low-intensity ground fire through the forest every five or 10 years — often with fires set by Native Americans to improve hunting for deer and elk and other key resources. A century of clear-cutting and fire suppression created an unnatural forest choking on thickets of small, disease-prone, fire-prone trees.
O’Halleran said infrastructure money in the American Rescue Plan and the American Infrastructure Plan have jump-started thinning efforts. The 4FRI effort will get an extra $54 million a year for the next five years — or $270 million. The Prescott National Forest will receive an additional $188 million. In addition, the two bills provided tens of millions of dollars to improve forest roads, which are critical to making forest restoration projects viable.
However, the Forest Service still hasn’t come up with a plan to create a market for the piles of biomass. Currently, only Novopower in Snowflake provides a market to burn some 50 tons of biomass scrap off almost every acre of forest thinned. Small-tree mills have developed across the state, but they can’t make enough money from the small trees for the loggers to turn a profit on a thinning project.
Arizona Public Service has proposed building a second biomass burning plant — perhaps by converting a unit of the soon-to-close, coal-fired, Cholla Power Plant near Joseph City. But the Arizona Corporation Commission has refused to allow APS to recover the estimated $90 million cost of converting the coal-fired plant, reasoning that the state or federal government should pay the cost of dealing with the biomass rather than electric consumers. APS estimated the conversion would cost ratepayers an average of $5 a month, since burning biomass would protect towns and watersheds from destruction but would also produce electricity that’s a little more expensive than additional windmill or solar energy farms.
O’Halleran said Novopower will take much of the biomass from the C.C. Cragin thinning project, thanks to an agreement between the biomass burning plant and Salt River Project, which is partnering with the Forest Service, the state and Payson. The 15,000-acre-foot C.C. Cragin Reservoir provides about 10,000 acre-feet annually to SRP and about 3,000 acre-feet to Payson. SRP has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure for that water delivery system and Payson about $54 million. A major fire on the watershed could destroy that infrastructure — and perhaps cause so much post-fire flooding it would fill the reservoir with mud and debris.
“We don’t have the market yet for all the biomass we’ll be getting out of there,” said O’Halleran. “The intent is to get 4FRI to 15,000 acres of thinning this year — and do as much as we can to expand that. It’s the biomass that’s going to be most difficult. Within the infrastructure bill, we have the ability to reach out and find owners of mills to work with them in a public private partnership.”
The money has already hastened the completion of a high-tech, small-wood mill near Flagstaff and the expansion of a mill on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. This has increased the market for the small trees — but the biomass remains the biggest economic challenge.
So far, most of the thinning work claimed by 4FRI has come from prescribed burns or managed fires — including several thousand acres on the C.C. Cragin watershed. However, two prescribed burns in New Mexico this year escaped control and burned 400,000 acres and hundreds of homes. Many forested communities like Payson, Pine, Show Low, Pinetop, Alpine and Springerville don’t have Firewise brush clearing codes and fire-hardening building codes, leaving them vulnerable to even the nearby approach of a wildfire. Thinning the forest reduces the danger of a town-destroying wildfire, but can’t eliminate it.
O’Halleran said Congress finally recognizes the danger facing western communities and watersheds, now in the 27th year of a historic drought.
“The Forest Service has had to shift a lot of its budget into fighting fires — so they’ve got 50% of the staffing they had 20 years ago. We have to build up that part of the process too.”
Perhaps the biggest single innovation of 4FRI so far has been the ability to complete the environmental work on hundreds of thousands of acres at a time — streamlining the flow of projects once the work starts.
Now, C.C. Cragin, projects on the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff and projects near Prescott are the top priority for spending the new money — and creating the markets that revive the timber industry and eventually solve the biomass problem.
“There’s been a sea change in the education of Congress,” he said.
Moreover, the emptying of the reservoirs on the Colorado River and the increasing number of megafires have focused attention on the long-neglected issue of forest restoration.
“Maintenance of these watersheds is critical. I think we’ve finally found the answer — but people must realize this is something you do all of the time — not just part of the time,” concluded O’Halleran. “We have to conserve our communities, conserve our water and our natural resources.”
