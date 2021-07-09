The monsoon has brought firefighters and evacuated residents some precious breathing space — but have we learned the hard lessons of yet another runaway fire season?
Monsoon cloud bursts have dampened the biggest active fires in the state, prompting officials to lift evacuation orders in communities like Pine and Strawberry.
InciWeb continues to track now-fitful, but still dangerous, wildfires throughout the state. However, the daily updates have gone from frightening to merely worrisome.
Ironically, some experts fear that the close calls this year may actually make matters worse the next time an unpredictable fire in extreme weather conditions prompt emergency officials to order another evacuation.
One recent study concluded that the increasing size and intensity of wildfires in the West has outstripped disaster planning and evacuation efforts.
Intensifying climate change will likely result in a steady increase in extreme fire behavior, according to the study by researchers from the University of Utah published in Natural Hazards Review.
The 2018 Camp Fire provides a vivid example. Officials had a well-developed evacuation plan for Paradise, Calif., which would take three hours to complete. However, the fire blew up much faster than anyone anticipated. Not only did it turn into a crown fire that raced through treetops driven by strong winds, it threw big glowing embers half a mile or more ahead of the fire line. The town was in flames long before the flaming front of the fire arrived.
As a result, the fire covered miles in a flash and hit Paradise just 90 minutes after the evacuation order was given. More than 80 people died as they either fled or tried to shelter in homes woefully ill prepared for the ember storm.
“The world is dealing with situations that exceed our worst-case scenarios,” said lead author Thomas Cova, a geography professor at the University of Utah. “Basically, we’re calling for planning for the unprecedented, which is a tough thing to do.”
The prompt evacuation of Pine and Strawberry as the Backbone Fire raced up Fossil Creek Canyon actually provides a good example of quick and flexible action. Emergency officials ordered the evacuation long before the fire arrived on Strawberry’s doorstep. The line of cars fleeing Pine for Payson crawled along Highway 87, bumper to bumper for much of the 15 miles, but the order came early enough to give them plenty of time to escape.
Fire crews bulldozed fire lines, prepared the defenses for vulnerable homes, and labored to keep the fire from jumping to canyons that would lead it into Pine, Payson or Camp Verde.
Many residents refused to evacuate, although the flames came to within a mile and a half of Strawberry. Fortunately, the fire burned through scrub brush on the sides of Fossil Creek Canyon — rather than through thick timber more likely to create an ember storm.
Nonetheless, social media accounts have been filled with the complaints of evacuees irritated by the nearly week-long duration of the evacuation order. Some who stayed said the delay in letting people back in vindicated their decision to stay — and insisted they’ll also ride out the next evacuation order.
The University of Utah researchers said those attitudes may prove fatal in a future crisis, given the growing unpredictability of wildfires.
“Wildfires are really becoming more unpredictable due to climate change,” said Frank Drews, a psychology professor and co-author of the study. “From a psychological perspective, we have people in the same area being evacuated multiple times in the past 10 years. So, when the evacuation orders come, people think, ‘well, nothing happened the last few times. I’m staying.’ Given the reality of climate change, it’s important to critically assess where we are and say, ‘maybe we can’t count on certain assumptions like we did in the past.’”
The researchers said fire-prone communities should embrace building codes that fire-harden structures and thin brush that can spread the flames from an ember storm quickly from house to house. Firewise and wildland-urban interface building codes not only give people more time to escape, they make it possible to shelter in place as a last result.
Emergency officials should also prepare backup plans — in case everything goes wrong, like it did in Paradise, said the researchers.
That would include creating fire shelters and safety zones for people who can’t — or won’t — evacuate. For instance, places like the Payson Event Center are already large, cleared, effectively Firewised structures.
They noted the computer modeling of worst-case scenarios and beyond could help city planners identify and develop such refuges.
“Usually when we run computer simulations, nothing ever goes wrong. But in the real world, things can get much worse halfway through an evacuation. So what happens when you don’t have enough time? The objective switches from getting everyone out to instead minimizing casualties. It’s dark,” said Cova.
Fortunately, planners can also count on altruism and improvisation.
During the 2020 Creek Fire in California, a nearby military base sent helicopters to rescue people just ahead of the flames. In the Camp Fire, a bulldozer operator cleared abandoned cars from a key evacuation route — allowing more people to escape.
The problem will likely only get worse, given the steady increase in extreme fires.
“More people began working remotely from home during the pandemic, which then led to them moving out of large cities into rural areas,” said co-author Dapeng Li of South Dakota State University. “These rural communities typically have fewer resources and face challenges in rapidly evacuating a larger number of residents in this type of emergency situation.”
(2) comments
For residents of the SE quadrant (SE of the 87/260 chokepoint), having the ability to get out through Mud Springs Rd extended to the 260 would undoubtedly save lives. Having to drive down Granite Dells to the congested intersection at the 260 and Manzanita Dr near Safeway would greatly speed up evacuation to the east and to the north. And extending Rumsey Dr behind Walmart to McLane would provide similar evacuation improvements to the NW quadrant. We have Tyler Rd for the NE quadrant, and the planned new road from Main St to the Event Center will help the SW quadrant (and maybe the NW quadrant, too). All are relatively low-cost options to reduce the present need to force most fleeing citizens through the 87/260 bottleneck.
A smart plan would be to use the Rodeo grounds from October thru April for a Free Brush Pit and chip it for biomass fuel even if it costs 10k a month to chip . Firewise in Fall Winter and Spring and ease back in the fire season May thru September when we use the Rodeo Grounds for Events . We’ve been doing it wrong firewising in the hot fire season even creating hazards with chainsaws in the summer. Let’s push firewising in the winter cool months and be ready for next fire season and scale down in the hot summer months 😊 Make sense ?? 🙏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!