Ron Wright hired Woodworx to clear more than an acre of his Phoenix Street property covered by scrub oak, manzanita and hazard trees. Wright received a grant, administered by the Payson Fire Department, to reimburse Wright up to 90% of the cost to reduce the fuels on his property. This picture shows the understory cleared, branches trimmed and dangerous trees, or hazard trees, removed.
The Gila Community College board suffered some combination of whiplash and sticker shock this week when confronted with the latest potential cost of thinning a big, overgrown parcel of land that poses a potential threat to surrounding neighborhoods.
The college a year ago set aside $100,000 to partner with the Town of Payson to Firewise a big, undeveloped piece of land next to the campus. The college maintains a popular hiking trail that leads through the parcel now — and hopes to one day expand the campus.
The district’s partnering with the Town of Payson, where Payson Fuels Manager Kevin McCully has snagged big federal grants. The money will pay the bulk of the cost of thinning the town’s dangerous combination of thick brush and small trees and larger trees overhanging rooftops in partnership with property owners. Studies have shown that embers produced from a big wildfire a mile away can set such thickets on fire — destroying whole blocks of homes even if the main front of the wildfire never even reaches town.
Unfortunately, the cost of hiring companies to clear brush and small trees has galloped even ahead of the dismaying rate of inflation generally. Work that cost perhaps $15,000 an acre a year or two ago now costs more like $45,000 an acre — thanks to increased demand and a shortage of workers.
Fortunately, state and federal grants would cover 70% of the cost of thinning the several acres owned by the college. The college’s share has risen from about $2,800 per acre to more like $6,000 per acre, said Board President Jan Brocker.
The college has already finished some of the work — including removing 60 full-sized trees — most of them killed by bark beetles. The ongoing, 27-year drought has dramatically increased bark beetle infestations throughout the forest.
McCully had asked the board to approve another $20,000 to ensure there’s enough money to now Firewise the parcel by removing small trees and brush — although the contractor hasn’t yet bid the next phase of the project.
The board balked — tabling the request until it can get some additional information.
“My concern is that I signed a check for this work a while back,” said Board Treasurer Kurtis Knauss. “If this program is getting drawn out and prices keep going up — they can come back in two months and say, ‘I need this much more money.’”
“This is confusing,” agreed Brocker. “Even with the explanation, I’m a little confused. I think the first check was for $32,000 — which was the bark beetle work.”
In the end, the board suggested the district seek multiple bids on the next phase and come back to the board if the college needs to kick in more money. In the meantime, the board tabled the request.
“We want to get the best work for the price,” said Brocker. “We shouldn’t be guessing at how much it’s going to cost us. I have a special concern here since I live in an area most likely to catch fire if something starts on the community college property. We know this is a big risk for the town of Payson.”
Payson has adopted a Firewise brush clearing ordinance in an effort to reduce the chances of the kind of ember-storm that destroyed Paradise, Calif. The fire was still a mile away when embers began setting homes on fire. Flames spread from house to house through radiant heat and the brush between lots.
Large, overgrown parcels in the middle of town pose a special problem if embers can set the brush ablaze and then spread to adjoining neighborhoods.
Payson’s also considering a fire-hardened building code for new construction, which regulates roof materials and design, building materials and things like ventilation and open porches. Studies show such a building code doesn’t add much to the cost of a new house, but significantly reduces the odds embers will set a house on fire. This also gives firefighters more time to keep flames from spreading from house to house.
