Beset by wildfires and debris flows in recent years, the Gila County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 7 meeting approved a new partnership with Salt River Project to thin the forest.
The agreement creates a natural alliance.
Salt River Project wants to save the watersheds on which the Valley depends.
And Gila County wants to save – well – Gila County.
National surveys show that Pine, Payson and other Rim Country communities are among the most fire-menaced in the whole county. And in recent years Globe, Miami and Tonto Basin have faced a plague of wildfires that have consumed homes and buried roads in post-fire flooding debris.
Rim Country and the White Mountains have suffered a disastrous plague of wildfires in recent years, according to a summary in an SRP presentation. Wildfires have charred 3.2 million acres since 2000. Acreage burned went from about 72,000 in the 1980s to 200,000 in the 1990s and then exploded to 1.2 million acres in the 2000s and 1.3 million acres in the 2010s. Just in the past three years, more than 700,000 acres have burned.
That includes the 180,000 Telegraph fire in 2021, the 124,000-acre Woodbury Fire in 2019 and the 193,000 -acre Bush fire in 2020. Those fires all caused major post-fire flooding that has proved costly for Gila County.
So the supervisors approved a $5,000 annual agreement to join a coalition created by SRP to thin the forest – including critical projects on the C.C. Cragin watershed. That 64,000 acres watershed sustains a reservoir that provides Rim Country with 3,500 acre-feet annually and SRP with about 11,000 acre-feet.
The Board of Supervisors at the same meeting also approved its emergency management plan, which will coordinate government response to natural disasters – including wildfires and floods. The emergency plan lays out the whole chain of command in a disaster, with the county taking the lead in directing the efforts of law enforcement, firefighters, evacuations and emergency services.
The one thing the county hasn’t done to get ready for a town-destroying wildfire is to adopt a brush clearing Firewise ordinance or a fire-hardening WUI building code.
Payson has adopted a model Firewise ordinance and is considering a WUI fire-hardened building code. Gila County has not, even though it continues to approve vulnerable subdivisions in forested areas. Many of those neighborhood lack a fire department or even a secondary escape route to save residents as a fire approaches.
Surveys show that communities like Pine and Strawberry face a much bigger threat of just such a disaster than Paradise did before the embers from an approaching wildfire set whole blocks on fire and cut off escape routes. Firewise and WUI codes keep embers from setting overgrown neighborhoods and homes on fire far in advance of the flaming front.
The supervisors did support the partnership with SRP, which has identified 20,000 acres’ worth of high-priority thinning projects on the outskirts of Gila County communities.
“This will create a partnership to work on forest restoration projects SRP has identified around Gila County that could impact our watershed,” said Assistant County Manager Michael O’Driscoll. “They want to use the partnership to leverage that with additional funds through the forest service and state forestry.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I guess it’s become our job, although I have a different opinion. I think it’s a good program. Someone has to help restore things. For $5,000 a year, it’s money well spent.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen asked, “what does that do – the $5,000?”
O’Driscoll noted “this is a partnership that puts a little skin in the game for Gila County. They have 20 different projects for which they’ve already done the environmental review – projects that protect their infrastructure and the watershed.”
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “I believe we ought to be in a partnership with SRP. I also believe that we need a desired outcome for this. If we’re going to do something – let’s make it last for the dollars we’ve got. I know $5,000 won’t even untrack some of these machines they use for a day. But I don’t want to throw money out there on the ground that doesn’t do any good.”
The SRP presentation on its thinning efforts attached to the agenda listed 20,000 acres’ worth of pending projects – most of them designed to either protect the C.C. Cragin watershed or to protect Payson or county-approved subdivisions along the Control Road and elsewhere. That includes 12 projects on the watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim, the 9,000-acre Dude Project where Houston Mesa Road hits the Control Road, three projects totaling 6,000 acres on the outskirts of Payson, 4,000 acres along Haigler Creek and three projects totaling about 6,000 acres on the outskirts of Pine.
Most of those projects focus on juniper and oak woodlands, which generally don’t produce much commercial timber. On top of the Rim, loggers can make enough money from the larger trees to cover the cost of all the biomass of limbs, saplings and low value trees. But below the Rim the economics of a thinning project change. So SRP is donating money or raising money or seeking state and federal grants to pay the roughly $2,000 to $800-per-acre cost of making the logging sales pencil out.
SRP also has agreed to a long-term contract with Novopower in Snowflake, the only biomass burning power plant in the state. The agreement to buy electricity from the plant ensures that the plant will continue to provide one of the few markets for biomass that makes up about half the material loggers must remove in a thinning project.
