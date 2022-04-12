So we got your bad news.
And we got your yippee good news.
Which would you like first?
OK. Good news. The C.C. Cragin Reservoir is 70% full — which means Payson will get some water this year, the East Verde River won’t go dry and all’s right with the world.
Take note: Last year the 15,000 acre-foot reservoir held about half as much water at this point — which prompted the Salt River Project to run the pumps for only a couple of weeks — delivering only a fraction of the 3,000 acre-feet Payson’s entitled to through its $54 million pipeline.
Thanks to a handful of big storms over the winter, which left enough snow on the 64,000-acre C.C. Cragin watershed. The White Mountains also enjoyed some big storms, where the Sunrise ski resort stayed open right into March. That’s why last week the Salt River at Roosevelt was flowing at 1,800 cubic feet per second — about 2.5 times normal. So was the Verde River at Tangle, with a flow of 2.7 times normal. And get this — little Tonto Creek was flowing at nearly 1,000 cfs — which is more than 10 times normal.
Alas, despite the last-minute runoff — Roosevelt Lake is only 49% full — with about 800,000 acre-feet in storage. That’s not good heading into the spring withdrawals — with the Valley already suffering from a 500,000 acre-foot reduction in water from the Colorado River due to the resumption of the worst drought in 1,200 years.
Still — that’s a lot of good news — especially after last year. So hurray. Throw a party.
But make it brief — and no fireworks.
Because we still have our bad news.
The National Interagency Fire Center last week issued its latest wildfire forecast for the spring and summer.
It ain’t pretty.
Wildfire season is already underway and will likely be significantly worse than normal across much of the West — including Arizona, say the forecasters.
“Fire activity continued to increase in March, mostly across the southern area, Southwest area, and the plains of Rocky Mountain area. Year-to-date acres burned for the U.S. is approximately 20% above the 10-year average,” said the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook issued on April 1 by the National Interagency Fire Center.
The forecast continued, “Most of the Southwest is forecast to have above normal significant fire potential in May and June, with potential increasing across southern and western Colorado and southern portions of the Great Basin.”
Most of the West ended up with an abnormally dry winter and spring, despite a series of big storms in December and a scattering of other storms in January and February. Blame La Niña, the sea-surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific that shifts the jet stream and normally produces dry winters in Arizona. La Niña’s starting to weaken — but will likely linger long enough to produce a hot dry spring in Arizona.
The forecast for the Southwest for April includes normal risk in Rim Country and the White Mountains in April, but an above normal risk in southern Arizona. Things go downhill from there.
“As spring unfolds, the expectation is for the continuation of a general drier and milder trend, with some potential for larger storm systems to impact the geographic area from the west and northwest at times,” continued the forecast.
“Despite this, high temperatures are expected to remain generally above normal into May, with drier than normal conditions overall. Some periods of cooler weather could arrive at times. When not impacted by backdoor storm system passages, the area will see increasing significant fire potential. Green-up will provide a barrier for a few weeks at varying elevations to fire spread, but will eventually give way by later in April into May to cured fuels.”
New Mexico and southeast Arizona will see “near record-to-record amounts of fine fuels,” which will pose a big risk of wildfires.
Fortunately, “areas along and north of Interstate 40 in Arizona into northwestern New Mexico more than likely having the lowest potential regionally as both May and June arrive. Heavier fuels will begin to become more available to burn later in May into June for most areas as significant fire potential expands farther north and west across the geographic area.”
So we’ll have to tip-toe through May and June and into July when “The arrival of the North American monsoon by early to mid-July will herald the end of the significant fire season for the Southwest area.”
Unfortunately, California, the Pacific Northwest and other regions also face dangerous fire conditions much earlier than normal this year — which will likely tax firefighting resources nationwide. So if Arizona does get a fire start between now and July, we may not have the air tankers and fire crews we need to cope.
So go ahead and scout out the fishing holes on the East Verde.
But for heaven’s sake — be careful out there.
