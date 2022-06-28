After years of frustrating delay, a contractor is now at work thinning another small portion of the fire-menaced watershed that feeds into the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
The subsidized thinning project around the Baker Butte fire lookout tower covers just 1,000 acres of the 64,000-acre watershed of the reservoir that provides drinking water to both Payson and the Salt River Project’s customers in the Valley.
Payson’s been working doggedly since 2014 to cobble together an effective partnership with SRP, the U.S. Forest Service and other groups to thin the highly productive, badly overgrown reservoir.
The watershed dodged disaster last year when firefighters stopped the Backbone Fire south of Highway 260, before it could cross over into the still overgrown forests on the watershed.
So even as fire crews labor to contain the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff and New Mexico reels from its worst wildfire season on record, the long-delayed Baker Butte thinning project is underway, SRP announced in a release this week — with the help of the Forest Service, the Arizona Department of Forestry and the Town of Payson.
“Water stored at Cragin is a critical piece of Payson’s water resources portfolio and is the cornerstone of the Town’s long-term sustainability. It’s imperative that we manage the watershed today to maintain its viability for future generations,” said Tanner Henry, Town of Payson water superintendent.
Payson gets 3,000 acre-feet per year from the reservoir and other Rim Country communities are entitled to another 500 acre-feet, although so far only the Mesa del Caballo subdivision has claimed a share. Payson spent some $54 million on a pipeline from the reservoir to the town — an investment all at risk if the watershed burns.
“SRP is proud to be a part of this critical partnership to help ensure a healthy forest and watershed for our customers in the Valley as well as the Town of Payson,” said Elvy Barton, SRP forest health management principal.
The project has suffered years of delay due to the inexorable economics of forest thinning projects. The Forest Service has long searched for a way to thin millions of acres without a taxpayer subsidy, betting on the revival of a moribund Arizona logging industry that could make money on small trees. That includes finding a use for the scraps and saplings that constitute perhaps 50 tons of biomass per acre built up as a result of a century of fire suppression and mismanagement.
The Baker Butte project is finally moving forward because the partners raised about $1,000 per acre to subsidize the project, making it possible for the contractor to dispose of the biomass without going broke.
Baker Butte was one of the highest priority sites on the reservoir’s watershed — mostly because it will protect a wildfire lookout station, critical to the ongoing effort to catch dangerous fires early.
The Baker Butte project is going forward under the terms of the 2014 agreement involving Payson, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, SRP, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation. It triggered a years-long process under a Good Neighbor Authority Agreement with the Forest Service that included an environmental assessment and repeated, frustrated efforts to find a logger who would do the work for the value of the lumber they would harvest.
It’s now cited as a model of how the Forest Service can partner with the state, local counties and towns and other agencies to make such projects pencil out — especially in the Tonto National Forest, where thinning projects offer less commercial timber. The project will not only reduce fire wildfire risk, it will protect power lines, pipelines and other infrastructure, support local and rural businesses — and even wind up protecting Mexican spotted owl habitat.
“Baker is an ideal example of a high-priority, wildfire risk reduction project that improves forest health, wildlife habitat and watershed function. The project demonstrates how Good Neighbor Authority expeditiously and effectively treats acres on federal land in Arizona. And Baker is just the start. As we utilize GNA more, the state’s partnership with the Coconino National Forest, Salt River Project, and other partners in the C.C. Cragin watershed will become increasingly effective,” said John Richardson, DFFM assistant state forester.
The project got enough funding after years of wildfire disasters underscored the risk of further delay — and the Forest Service gave up on the hope that a single contractor could do the work at no cost to taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a 10-year strategy to thin the most endangered firesheds, promising $50 million annually. Payson and other nearby communities are considered among the most endangered in the country.
“The goal of this project is to reduce hazardous fuel loads, which will prevent high intensity fires from coming in and destroying the infrastructure,” said Shana Fitzpatrick, timber staff officer with the Coconino National Forest. “Work can be very expensive and complicated and partners can help provide personnel expertise and funding to help get these projects done.”
The state has also gotten involved, after largely ignoring the wildfire risk, even on state lands. In 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey included $25 million in state funding to support the Arizona Healthy Forests Initiative, intended to promote community partnerships to reduce wildfire fuels.
SRP has played a leading role in supporting the C.C. Cragin thinning project, since it receives about 12,000 acre-feet annually from the reservoir, which remains one of the most productive in the state. Studies suggest it may prove less vulnerable to the effects of the drought and of the projected impact of climate warming. For instance, this year it filled to 70% of capacity — enough to provide Payson with its full allotment of water. By contrast, the reservoirs on the Colorado River have dwindled to about 27% of their capacity — triggering water rationing for much of the rest of the state.
However, the reservoir remains in danger, due to the condition of its 64,000-acre watershed, according to the Environmental Impact Statement on the overall project.
The years-long effort would remove about 25 million trees on 100 square miles of thickly forested land. Some 94% of the watershed remains vulnerable to a crown fire, with flames moving from tree-top to treetop through the interlaced branches. Such fires burn so intensely, they can work permanent changes in the forest. They can also make the soil hydrophobic, which means rain and snow won’t soak in normally — leading to potentially devastating flooding after a fire.
Only about 1% of the entire watershed resembles the kind of conditions natural to the forest. About 42% shows “moderate” departure from natural conditions and 48% shows “high” levels of departure from natural conditions. That left 76% of the watershed vulnerable to an “active” crown fire, with the entire canopy lost to the flames. Another 18% remains prey to a “passive” crown fire, with flames spreading from one cluster of trees to another.
Currently, up to 50 tons of woody debris has accumulated on each acre. The project would reduce that total to 3 to 7 tons in the ponderosa pine zones and 10 to 15 tons in the mixed conifer areas.
Moreover, the project would reduce tree densities from up to 6,000 trees per acre at present to an overall average of 120 to 325 trees per acre.
The planners said they would leave standing as many large trees as possible, but the Baker Butte project would remove more of the big trees that now block the view from the lookout station in certain directions.
The plan would also approve the removal of large trees close to roads that would make it hard for logging trucks to maneuver. The plan would also allow for the removal of some 16- to 18-inch diameter trees in areas heavily stocked with such old-growth trees when necessary to create a landscape with a mixture of tree sizes and ages.
The plan would include treatments designed to create good nesting areas in 3,000 acres and foraging areas in 25,000 acres for the spotted owls. That essentially means leaving more clusters of trees that are still sufficiently separated to interrupt the run of crown fires.
The plan also includes about 8,000 acres with treatments tailored to help the goshawks nest and forage.
