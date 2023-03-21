If we thin it – can we save it?
That’s the high-stakes question at the heart of a $600,000 grant that will help a team of Northern Arizona University researchers conclusively demonstrate the value of controlled burns and thinning projects in the new era of megafires.
The NASA grant will allow the Flagstaff team of scientists to meticulously monitor the effect of thinning projects in northern Arizona. The team will use the new thermal sensor ECOSTRESS aboard the International Space Station to measure soil moisture and evapotranspiration by plants. They can measure the moisture balance in thinned forests to similar, unthinned areas. This will help determine the impact of thinning and controlled burns on watersheds, tree growth and survival, drought resistance and a host of other questions.
Cyber systems professor Temuulen Sankey will lead the team, which will include researchers Thomas Kolb, Andrea Thode in forestry, George Koch and Julia Tatum, a Ph.D. researcher specializing in use of drones.
“We’re combining our expertise to understand and analyze how a thinned forest and an adjacent non-thinned forest are responding to regional drought,” said Sankey. “This way we’ll be able to give insight into the many forest restoration treatments being implemented throughout Arizona and whether they are making our forests more resilient to drought.”
Arizona’s enjoying a one-year remission from a 23-year drought that ranks as the worst in the past 1,200 years, according to tree ring studies. But average temperatures have increased by about 3.6 degrees F in the past half century. Climate models suggest the warming trend will continue due to the increase in heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere. Those models suggest the shift will produce more climate extremes in northern Arizona – including longer, more frequent and more severe droughts.
A century of mismanagement has increased forest densities from about 50 trees per acre to more like 1,000 trees per acre. Logging removed most of the big, fire-resistant, old-growth trees. Grazing removed the grass that once carried frequent, low-intensity ground fires. And a century of fire suppression allowed the buildup of 50 tons of deadwood and downed fuel on almost every acre of forest.
So now when wildfires do get loose, they are far more destructive – consuming almost all the trees, sterilizing the soil and threatening the survival of forest communities.
Large-scale thinning projects coupled with managed fires and controlled burns have emerged as the only way to return forests to more natural conditions before megafires work permanent changes in the forest – and destroy many forested communities.
Studies until now have shown that thinning projects combined with managed fires can dramatically reduce fire intensity, increase plant and wildlife diversity and boost watershed production.
The NAU team will provide more detailed, real-time measurements of what happens once you thin a forest of ponderosa pines.
The team will check satellite measurements against on-the-ground measurements. That includes measurements by an aerial drone as well as ground surveys of tree densities, growth and soil moisture. The intensive work on the already thinned experimental plots will effectively ground-truth the satellite measurements. This should allow monitoring from the orbit of forest plots without as much work on the ground – dramatically increasing the value of thermal monitoring of forest health.
“This work will advance the development of satellite-based remote sensing methods for rapid detection of drought stress in vegetation around the world,” said Kolb. “The new project will test the capacity of NASA’s new ECOSTRESS system to detect drought stress in ponderosa pine.”
Ultimately, the team hopes to demonstrate whether thermal measurements from space can be used to monitor and target thinning projects in some 2.4 million acres of northern Arizona forests, all part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative footprint.
“There will be a lot of number crunching and modeling involved with this, which I’m looking forward to,” said Tatum.
Wildfire seasons in Arizona have grown increasingly destructive in the past 30 years. The average length of the fire season has increased by two or three months since the 1970s. Fuels have dried out much more quickly in the increasingly warm, dry springs. At the same time, the summer monsoons have become increasingly variable – often starting later and delivering less rain.
