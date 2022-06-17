East Verde Park homeowners gathered last weekend to celebrate a Firewise program that has cleared more than 42 acres of dangerously overgrown brush and small trees.
The tiny unincorporated community between Payson and Pine worked for several years to land a $90,000 federal grant to cover 90% of the cost of Firewising the community — with $10,000 more coming from homeowners, with a limit of $2,381 maximum per acre.
The per-acre limit made it hard to deal with the most dangerously overgrown lots, with previous bids for those larger thickets two or three times the grant’s per acre limit. Moreover, many in the community couldn’t afford their 10% share to clear individual lots.
So instead the East Verde Park Fire District under the leadership of Lorri Pfundheller pooled the money and charged those willing to participate their 10% share based on acreage. Then the homeowners hired Dump and Clean’s crews, which included wildland firefighters. The crews focused on the areas posing the greatest danger to the community. The approach provided the most protection for the entire community.
“We see it as a national model,” said Payson Fire Department Fuels Manager Kevin McCully at a community meeting this weekend, with half of the roughly 40 acres already cleared. The community’s fire district contracts with Payson to provide fire protection.
“You guys are the superstars of Firewising,” said Shawn Dugan, owner of Dump and Clean, whose crews have been working through overgrown thickets of brush and small trees to reduce the danger of the kind of ember storm that consumed the town of Paradise, Calif. The embers set scores of houses on fire and cut off key evacuation routes. The resulting fire destroyed the town and killed 85 people as they either huddled in their homes or attempted — too late — to flee.
The community also taxes itself to pay for two brush pickups annually, providing an incentive for homeowners to continually Firewise their homes.
The meeting offered a sobering summary of the fire danger facing all forested Rim Country communities. Payson and Pine in one national survey were rated at a higher danger of a town-destroying wildfire than was Paradise.
New fires near Flagstaff that started last weekend underscored the message — forcing fresh evacuations. As of Tuesday, the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff had grown to 20,000 acres. The nearby Haywire Fire had grown to 4,000 acres. Some of the same homeowners who had to flee the Tunnel Fire once again had to evacuate. Down near Tucson, the Contreras Fire covered 3,000 acres.
McCully said that residents have to take responsibility for protecting their homes by removing all the brush, flammable wood piles and other hazards within five feet of their homes — and clearing brushy ladder fuels that can carry fire into the lower branches of trees within 30 feet of their homes. You can also reduce the risk of a home-destroying wildfire by doing things like covering attic vents with wire mesh, covering the undersides of open porches and replacing fire-vulnerable roofs and siding — the key elements of a wildland-urban interface (WUI) building code.
Moreover, McCully urged residents to sign up for the Everbridge emergency notice system and think about what they will do if an evacuation order comes. That includes pre-planning and pre-packing vital documents and irreplaceable keepsakes and other materials. When the “set” alert comes, move flammable materials off porches, pack bags so you can be out of your home for a week or more and make sure you have a plan to care for pets. That means once the “go” order comes, you’re ready to go.
But don’t wait for the government, added McCully.
“We need to put this back on you guys a little bit. Make your own plan — don’t wait to be told to go. So what if you evacuate a day early and nothing happens? It’s no big deal. Don’t wait and depend on the government to tell you when to leave.”
He said the town of Paradise had an elaborate, staged evacuation plan. But record drought conditions and hot dry winds drove the fire much faster than the planners anticipated. Worse yet, the ember storm from the approaching fire set both homes and evacuation routes on fire when the flaming front was still more than a mile from town.
“Dispatch had people calling saying – ‘there’s fire in my backyard. Should I evacuate?’” said the fuels manager.
McCully noted that at any time in Rim Country, there are about 22 firefighters on duty. That’s enough manpower to fight one major structure fire — not enough to put out multiple fires from an ember storm. Fire-hardening houses and Firewising yards provide crucial time by slowing down the spread of the fire.
“Fire builds energy as it moves — you’ve got to slow it down,” said McCully. The key is to not let it get up into the trees and the heavier fuels. That’s why you take out the brush under the trees and trim up the lower branches. We’re not trying to wipe out all the trees near your house — we want to thin them out and separate them. You don’t have to clear cut to make it effective.
Arizona Public Service Forestry Manager Andrew Rable also spoke to the group, explaining the steps the utility company has taken to not only protect power lines — but to prevent those power lines from causing a fire.
Downed power lines in California started several major fires in California — and ended up bankrupting Pacific Gas and Electric, which faced billions in claims of damage.
APS clears major firebreaks under and around its electrical lines — including one power line just downstream from East Verde Park. The cleared swath provides a place where firefighters can make a stand to stop a fire burning up the canyon toward the community.
APS has also outfitted sensors on its electrical lines that will automatically cut the power to the lines in case of a possible rupture in the line — preventing a downed line from sparking a fire.
In addition, APS moves through neighborhoods throughout its vast service area — trimming trees in its right of way that have branches that could fall across a line. The utility has also started wrapping wooden utility poles in a fire-resistant wire mesh, which reduces the chance a wildfire will ignite a pole and bring down a line.
“Unfortunately,” said Rable, “wildfire is no longer a seasonal problem — it’s almost year-round.”
