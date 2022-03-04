The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that it will release $12.8 million in federal infrastructure money to repair some of the damage the Telegraph and Bush fires did in Gila County, as well as damage inflicted by the Museum Fire near Flagstaff.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced the new grant funding, after lobbying for the release of funding.
The Telegraph Fire started near Superior last June and burned 180,000 acres before it was contained. The human-caused fire forced evacuations of several communities near Superior and Globe. It consumed 51 structures and at various times closed Highway 77. After the fire, monsoon rains caused damage to roads.
The Bush Fire in June of 2020 burned 193,000 acres between the Valley and Tonto Basin. Also human-caused, the Bush Fire caused multiple evacuations before crews managed to stop it just before it could make a run up the hill to Deer Creek, Rye, Gisela and Payson. The monsoon rains following the fire did heavy damage to roads and private property, including washing out culverts protecting Highway 188 in the Tonto Basin.
The Museum Fire burned 2,000 acres just north of Flagstaff in July of 2019 and was caused by a spark caused when an excavator struck a rock during a thinning project to protect Flagstaff. Fortunately, the surrounding thinning already finished helped contain the fire. However, the fire underscored the need for forested communities to adopt fire-adapted building codes and Firewise brush clearing ordinances to protect themselves from both uncontrolled megafires and managed fires that escape control.
Heavy monsoon rains totaling some 15 inches caused heavy flooding on the Museum Fire burn scar, causing debris flow and damaging roads and private property.
In announcing the additional funding, Sinema said, “We’re glad the administration agreed to our request and released federal disaster funding, providing much-needed relief for Arizona communities still experiencing the impacts of wildfires.”
Kelly said, “This funding will help Arizona recover from some of the largest and most destructive wildfires in recent history. Years and months after these fires, communities near Globe, Miami, Flagstaff, and Saguaro Lake still face serious public safety risks from post-fire flooding that endangers ranchers, tribal communities, and others who utilize and care for our land. I will continue to advocate for more federal resources to help protect Arizona from wildfires.”
The trio of major fires underscore the true cost of high-intensity wildfires, which last year burned nearly 1 million acres in Arizona in one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in U.S. history.
For instance, the Schultz Fire near Flagstaff in 2010 burned 15,000 acres and destroyed 85 homes. Flooding after the fire killed a 12-year-old girl and damaged homes. A study by researchers from Northern Arizona University estimated that the $11 million spent fighting the fire represented only about 7% of the full economic cost the fire inflicted — including flooding, infrastructure repair, property damage, economic losses and property value decreases.
Another study of the 2002 Rodeo-Chediski Fire found that it cost $46.5 million to fight the fire. However, the full economic cost of the fire came to $308 million.
The Forest Service spent a decade trying to prevent megafires by seeking a single contractor who could thin some 6 million acres of overgrown, fire-prone forests in Arizona. Last year, the Forest Service finally conceded it couldn’t find a single contractor and announced a plan to rely on both logging projects and on government subsidized thinning projects — especially in areas with low timber values like the Tonto National Forest.
The flood of infrastructure money came just in time to jump-start the new approach, including a Forest Service pledge to spend $54 million annually for the next five years to undertake critical thinning projects.
The latest release of infrastructure money to repair damages from the Bush, Telegraph and Museum fires comes in the wake of congressional approval of $275 million in funding for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program in October.
Sinema and Kelly played a key role in developing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, including $8.25 billion to protect western communities against wildfires.
The wildfire prevention
and mitigationmeasures included• $250 million to repair Forest Service roads to support thinning projects.
• $500 million for Forest Service thinning projects to protect forested communities.
• $450 million to repair infrastructure in burned-out areas.
• $2.5 billion for thinning projects on state, federal and tribal lands.
• $100 million to improve outdated systems to improve wildfire prediction, detection, observation, modeling, and forecasting.
• $80 million to improve drought forecasting by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
• Made wildfire recovery projects eligible for Emergency Relief funding.
• $300 million to help local communities recover from watershed-damaging fires.
• Established a congressional committee to recommend ways to improve wildland fire prevention, mitigation, suppression, management, and rehabilitation policies.
• Money to plant 1.2 billion trees in the next decade, creating 49,000 jobs.
