The latest fire season forecast holds little comfort for Arizona.
But at least we’re doing better than New Mexico, where three major fires have set records, consumed more than 175 homes and forced thousands to flee.
The National Weather Service this week predicted Arizona faces hot, dry conditions in May and June with high wildfire risk until the onset of the monsoon in July.
“Above normal significant wildland fire potential should develop in the White Mountains region by May, with the above normal significant wildland fire potential gradually spreading north and west into Yavapai County, the Mogollon Rim, and the Four Corners region by June,” said the forecast. “For the time being, near normal significant wildland fire potential is expected along the Kaibab Plateau this fire season. By July and August, near normal significant wildland fire potential is expected with the onset of the monsoon season.”
The fuels in the forest are already so dry they’re “nearing record values” for this time of the year.
May is normally the driest month in Arizona — followed closely by June, when the state sets most of its high temperature records.
All the national forests in northern Arizona last week imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions, and may close the forests entirely as fire danger rises.
But hey, at least we’re not New Mexico — which has been officially declared a disaster, with a dozen major wildfires forcing evacuations and consuming homes.
The largest fire has reached 160,000 acres — a month before fire season in the Southwest normally peaks. The Hermit Peak Fire is already the third largest in state history — having consumed 172 homes and forced thousands to flee. In addition, the Cooks Peak Fire has blazed past 60,000 acres and the 25,000-acre Cerro Pelado Fire is threatening the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where scientists design and maintain the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile.
In Arizona, the fierce, early fires that menaced Flagstaff and Prescott are now more than 95% contained, despite continued warm, dry, windy conditions.
The 9,400-acre Crooks Fire just 11 miles from Prescott is now 95% contained, with all evacuation orders lifted. Many areas remain closed due to the danger from the remaining hot spots and from charred trees ready to topple. About 500 firefighters remain on scene this week, with the fire continuing to smolder and creep about — in response to light winds and low humidity.
“Winds may be gusty at times, but the chance of the fire escaping its current footprint is very low,” said the summary from the fire managers.
The 19,000-acre Tunnel Fire is also 95% contained, with 51 firefighters still on the line. The fire consumed about 30 homes 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff. Firefighters this week continued to mop up hot spots in the timber and grasslands. High winds last week created billowing dust clouds and smoke plumes.
A community meeting last week hosted by Rep. Tom O’Halleran spurred complaints from residents about the timing of evacuation orders and other concerns.
State Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) has demanded a Forest Service investigation of the handling of the Telegraph, Woodbury and Tunnel fires. Cook is now seeking the Republican nomination in state legislative District 7. If he wins the August primary and the November general election, he would represent all of Rim Country and the White Mountains in the legislature.
“Recent fires and fire management strategies have had a devastating effect on communities, businesses and private property,” Cook wrote in seeking the Forest Service Facilitated Learning Analysis.
“Arizonans believe the high number of homes destroyed in these fires is unacceptable and should be avoided in the future if possible.”
The Woodbury Fire in 2019 burned 124,000 acres along State Route 77 and State Highway 188 near Apache Lake and the Tonto Basin. The Apache Trail has remained closed for the past three years due to concerns about flash flooding and damage to the road.
The Telegraph Fire burned 181,000 acres in June 2021, destroying 51 structures. Closures affected State Route 77, Route 177, US 60 and US 70. Subsequent flooding has caused heavy damage to roads and communities, said Cook.
The Telegraph Fire affected 109 properties, including 30 homes and 24 outbuildings.
“Based off this information, I hope you can begin these important tasks as soon as possible. If you decide not to begin the analysis of these fires, please let me know and the reasoning for such a decision,” he wrote.
The number of megafires has increased dramatically throughout the Southwest in the past 20 years, driven in part by the worst drought in some 1,000 years. However, a century of fire suppression, logging and grazing have also spurred a tenfold increase in tree densities on millions of acres. The once routine, low-intensity ground fires have been replaced by high-intensity crown fires on 10 million acres every year — a roughly fivefold increase in the average acres burned.
Some of those fires have burned mostly on state-owned lands — like the Yarnell Hill Fire, which killed 19 Prescott wildland firefighters. The state has generally done less to manage its lands than the Forest Service.
The federal government spends about $2 billion to $4 billion annually fighting wildfires throughout the West, a dramatic increase from 20 years ago. The recent federal infrastructure and American Recovery Act bills have earmarked billions to prevent and battle wildfires, which represents a dramatic increase in support for thinning and forest restoration projects.
However, despite the dramatic increase in the risk of town-destroying wildfires in the state, most county and town governments have done little to respond to the risk. Flagstaff and Prescott both have comprehensive Firewise brush clearing codes, fire-hardened building codes and fire crews that work year-round to thin overgrown areas. Payson has adopted a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance, but not a fire-hardened building code. Apache, Navajo and Gila counties have done neither — nor have most forested towns like Show Low and Pinetop.
shut the forests down now before it's too late
