A bill to prevent a looming pay cut for wildlands firefighters and to improve benefits and working conditions has been introduced in Congress — the latest step in adapting to what’s become a year-round fire season.
Unfortunately, the fire season is already underway and Congress seems a long way from an agreement on continuing to make payments on the national debt, much less overhauling the nation’s increasingly threadbare adaptation to the new wildfire realities.
The federal costs of fighting wildfires have increased 12-fold in the past five years, compared to 30 years ago. The number of people living in fire-prone forests has increased from 10 million to 16 million in that same period, including almost everyone living in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The National Interagency Fie Center reports that five large fires are currently burning on 50,000 acres across the nation. So far, the wet winter has prevented significant fires in Arizona. That has given the Forest Service more time to continue with controlled burns, which remain the key to reducing wildfire danger in the long run.
Two large fires started in New Mexico this week, and the Las Tusas Fire there has already forced evacuations. Three other big fires are still burning in Florida, North Carolina and New Mexico. So far in 2023, the National Interagency Fire Center has reported 14,200 fires caused by people, with 390,000 acres burned. Lightning has also started 142 fires that have burned 54,000 acres. That’s actually only about half of the acres burned by this time over the past decade. That’s good — but then, the last decade has set wildfire records.
Throughout the west, the peak fire season has grown by about 100 days in the past 20 years.
Fortunately, the Southwest had a great winter, although rainfall dwindled in April. This has left the lush growth of grass and brush increasingly dry. Arizona has largely escaped drought for now, but drought has gotten worse in Florida, the mid-Atlantic, southern New England and the southern and central plains states.
The long-range forecast calls for an increase in rainfall across much of the west for the rest of the spring and early summer. The smattering of rain in Rim Country and the White Mountains has supported that prediction from the National Interagency Fire Center.
So this month and next, northern New Mexico and Arizona, as well as Southern California, should enjoy a “below normal” potential for big wildfires, according to the forecast issued on May 1. Those areas generally had a wet winter, and a so far mild spring. June is normally the peak of the fire season here.
Meanwhile, the El Niño sea-surface warming now developing could be much stronger by summer’s end, which could result in a series of big summer storms.
“The pattern is beginning to set up and will have a limiting potential on the severity of the significant fire potential for most areas (in New Mexico and Arizona) this spring and early summer. These factors include frequent periods of rain occurring during what is normally the driest time of year. Along with the increased moisture will be an increasing likelihood of lightning earlier than usual. This is not expected to be widespread or too significant overall,” said the fire forecast for Arizona.
El Niño conditions will likely delay the monsoon, which could end up a bit drier than normal in Arizona and wetter than normal in New Mexico east of the continental divide. That could increase the fire danger in Arizona in the mid- to late summer.
The complexity of the fire forecast underscores the increasingly urgent need to develop a national wildfire fighting infrastructure, as well as the need for forested communities like Payson and Show Low to prepare for a new fire pattern in the once-fire-adapted ponderosa pine forests.
The bill in Congress would make permanent a pay increase for wildlands firefighters that was included in the American Infrastructure Act. The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay Parity and Classification Act is named after Tim Hart, a smokejumper who lost his life after parachuting in to fight a 2021 wildfire in New Mexico. He was injured in the landing on the Eiks Fire. At one point in his firefighting career, Hart was an engine crew member on the Coconino Forest in Arizona.
The legislation would do more than make the pay increase permanent. It would also increase benefits, retention bonuses and mental and healthcare coverage.
The cost of fighting wildfires has spiraled during the past 20 years. A century of logging the big fire-resistant trees and cattle grazing has dramatically increased the density of small, fire-prone trees across millions of acres. Moreover, the epic drought that has gripped much of the west has caused a big annual increase in the size of wildfires.
Between 1985 and 1990, the federal government spent an average of about $231 million fighting fires. In the last five years, the federal government averaged $2.8 billion annually, according to the Interagency Fire Center.
Not only have fires become more frequent, bigger and more damaging, but millions of homes have been built in fire-prone areas. The number of homes in fire-prone forests rose from 10 million in 1990 to 16 million in 2020. The population of those areas has grown from 10 million to about 17 million, according to a study by researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the US Forest Service.
Most of those communities have not adopted fire-adapted building codes. Nor have they adopted Firewise ordinances requiring homeowners and towns to clear overgrown lots. The brush can carry flames from home to home once the ember storm from a nearby wildfire starts fires in town. Payson has a Firewise brush clearing code, while few towns in the White Mountains have adopted even that basic measure. None of the counties or towns in the Rim Country or the White Mountains have adopted fire-hardened WUI building codes.
Moreover, efforts to reduce the odds of catastrophic wildfires by thinning and restoring overgrown forests have fallen years behind schedule. The struggle to get rid of tons of biomass that have built up on almost every acre has stalled those projects. The federal government has not been willing to provide a subsidy to get rid of the biomass, and the Arizona Corporation Commission has refused to require utilities to buy electricity from biomass, which would create a market for the material. NovoPower in Snowflake remains the only biomass burning plant in the state.
The absence of progress on thinning and adapting communities to the presence of fire has left firefighters increasingly overwhelmed and the firefighting infrastructure threadbare.
