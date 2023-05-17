A bill to prevent a looming pay cut for wildlands firefighters and to improve benefits and working conditions has been introduced in Congress — the latest step in adapting to what’s become a year-round fire season.

Unfortunately, the fire season is already underway and Congress seems a long way from an agreement on continuing to make payments on the national debt, much less overhauling the nation’s increasingly threadbare adaptation to the new wildfire realities.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.