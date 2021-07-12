The death of two firefighters in an airplane crash last week cast a pall over the otherwise hopeful progress in dealing with one of Arizona’s worst fire seasons.
Two men Matthew Miller, 48, and Jeff Piechura, 62, died when their Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft crashed on Saturday while scouting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup. Miller was a contract fire pilot and Piechura was an air tactical group supervisor employed by the Coconino National Forest. Piechura’s job was to manage air traffic and the link between firefighters on the ground and the air resources critical to quickly stopping fresh starts – like the Cedar Basin Fire.
The Cedar Basin Fire on Sunday had grown to 734 acres, but is now 75% contained.
In the White Mountains, firefighters over the weekend also battled the 350-acre Firebox Fire, in the Lakeside Ranger District just six miles south of Vernon.
Fortunately, the weather forecast this week calls for widespread monsoon rain all week, with a 20% to 50% chance of rain in Show Low, Payson and Flagstaff daily through the weekend.
Several other new fires have started in recent days, thanks mostly to the lighting strikes that have accompanied the monsoon storms.
That includes the roughly 3,000-acre Middle Fire just outside the Mazatzal Wilderness boundary in the Tonto National Forest, which is burning three miles west of the Verde River and three miles NE of Red Creek Ranch. The fire threatens one remote ranch site, but continues to spread in rugged terrain, mostly in grass and light brush. The fire likely started on June 29.
The 1,620-acre Tiger Fire 11 miles east of Crown King is now 43% contained. The surrounding thunderstorms haven’t delivered much rain, but high humidity has dampened the extreme fire behavior that drove the rapid spread of wildfires in June. Fuels remain “extremely dry” due to the ongoing drought, but fuel moisture content has risen so brush and trees don’t literally explode into flame. The fire has threatened the communities of Lorena Gulch, Crown King and Cleator.
The other fires that burned more than 530,000 acres in June across the state have mostly stopped growing, thanks mostly to the shift in the weather – with scattered rain and high humidity throughout much of July.
The deaths of Miller and Piechura underscore the ongoing toll of the new era of megafires throughout the west.
Each year for the past decade, an average of 13 firefighters have died fighting wildlands fires or in training and other events. About 60 % of the deaths are in emergency conditions, like the two men who died over the weekend. On average, each year an average of one firefighter has died in an air crash for the past decade.
The worst year for firefighter deaths in the past decade was 2013, when 31 firefighters died, including 19 firefighters trapped by flames in heavy brush while fighting the Yarnell Fire.
Another firefighter died in a helicopter crash last year while fighting the Polles Fire near Pine. Bryan Jeffery, 37, of Litchfield Park died when the chopper transporting supplies to an isolate group of firefighters went down. The third-generation pilot was on contract with the Forest Service, part of a sprawling network of private companies enlisted in an annual firefighting effort that now approaches $3 billion annually. The Federal Aviation Administration has so far established no clear reason for the crash, one of six crashes in a 49-day period that began on July 7, 2020.
“Our hearts and most sincere condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of both individuals lost in this tragic accident, said Bureau of Land Management Arizona State Director Raymond Suazo.
Piechura had 40 years of experience fighting fires across the southwest. He graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in fire management and a master’s degree in fire administration, according to Firehouse.com. He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Arizona Fire Chief’s Association in 2008.
He retired in 2012 and worked for a fire department in Stockton, California. Two years later, he was inducted into the Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame.
He served as assistant chief of the Sedona Fire District from March 2016 to 2018.
Jayson Coil, who led the effort to stop the Backbone Fire, told the Arizona Republic about his years of service with Piechura. “He led with his heart. He would tie it back into the values or the principles that we were expected to have as our core principles of our organization and by doing that I think he did the thing that was most important to me, at least, to mentor me as a leader. He would allow you to make your mistakes and then he would stay focused on the character you exhibited.”
A Facebook post by the Arizona State Fire School where Piechura trained firefighters said, "Piechura's passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of his beloved family, friends and the thousands of firefighters across the country he worked with," the statement said. "His professional accomplishments are far too many to be captured in a single document and his personal impact on those who knew him is too immense to comprehend. For those of us fortunate enough to work with Jeff, or 'Chief Pie,' we will forever miss his warm smile, firm handshake and endearing embrace he gave those around him.”
Piechura is survived by his wife, identified only as Donna, and five children, according to the statement.
More information on Miller, a contract pilot for Falcon Executive Aviation Inc. was not immediately available.
A LinkedIn profile lists a Mathew Miller as a Forestry Fire Pilot and Unit Pilot Instructor with the California Department of Forestry and Fire. That Matthew Miller is listed as a helicopter pilot, with a career that included the Air Force and work as a fixed wing transport pilot. Matthew Miller flew 120 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. He joined the United States Navy Reserves in 2014, flying special operations support helicopters.
It's unclear whether that’s the same Matthew Miller as the pilot who died in the crash scouting the Cedar Basin Fire.
