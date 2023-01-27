Flagstaff’s a role model for a community determined not to burn down in the next megafire.
But being a role model ain’t no bed of roses, or pile of biomass, or whatever.
That one lesson that emerged from the recent series of meetings by a special legislative committee set up to investigate wildfire policies – chaired by Rep. David Cook (R-Globe), whose District 7 now includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The committee held one hearing in Flagstaff, which has become a national model when it comes to how a city or town can respond to the growing threat of wildfire.
Flagstaff voters approved a $10 million bond to thin a buffer zone around the city – in partnership with the Forest Service.
Moreover, Flagstaff has also created a specialized wildfire crew within the fire department. That crew makes money for the town by working for the Forest Service during the wildfire season. The crew can then undertake major thinning projects around town during the off season.
In addition, Flagstaff has adopted a model Firewise brush-clearing ordinance as well as a fire-hardened building code. The Wildlands Fire crew gives the town the muscle to thin public spaces within the town limits without waiting for grants. Moreover, the city can compete for state and federal thinning grants for private property owners in town – and take advantage of its own thinning crew to do the work.
Equally important, Flagstaff has adopted a model Wildlands Urban Interface (WUI) building code, which requires the fire-hardening of new construction. This includes things like requiring fire-resistant roofing materials, designing roof lines to avoid collecting piles of flammable pine needles, requiring wire mesh to keep embers out of ventilation spaces for attics, requiring coverings on porches so embers can’t collect underneath and set the house on fire and standards for building materials to slow down the spread of flames and resist a rain of embers from a nearby fire.
These measures are intended to prevent a nearby wildfire from setting whole blocks on fire in town – which is what destroyed the town of Paradise, California – killing 85 people before they could flee.
One study of the impact of the Schultz Fire on Flagstaff concluded that the city can save $6 for every $1 spent on thinning the forest in later costs for fighting a fire, coping with post-fire flooding, the decline in home values and the impact on the region’s outdoors-recreation oriented economy. And that didn’t even include impacts like the loss of watersheds.
The study suggests that spending $1,000 per acre to thin the four-million acres in the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative footprint would cost $4 billion – but could ultimately save $24 billion. The Forest Service spends up to $4 billion annually fighting wildfires.
So everything’s great in Flagstaff – right?
Well, not necessarily.
That’s because a century of mismanagement has increased tree densities in the surrounding from about 100 trees to acre to more like 1,000. The worst drought in 1000 years and the projected impact of climate change has killed trees, piled up biomass on the forest floor and created a new era of megafires burning much hotter, spreading faster and coming more frequently.
So Flagstaff has demonstrated even if you embrace wildfire preparation and prevention – we’ve got some scary decades to get through before we adapt communities like Payson, Show Low, Pine, Springerville and Pinetop to wildfire, according to hours of testimony at the legislative committee hearings. The committee didn’t issue recommendations on policy changes, but did release a dense summary of the testimony documenting the problem and exploring the solutions.
Flagstaff officials testified that despite their comprehensive efforts – nearby wildfires have continued to pose a big threat and inflict serious damage. Often, the post-fire flooding does more damage than the fire itself. The Coconino County Flood Control District has spent $40 million in long-term mitigation measures, after a study showed that 400 homes and 35 businesses were at risk of flooding following the Schultz Fire.
The city’s water services director testified that the city needs to invest at least $50 million in additional flood control measures, but lacks the funding. The post-fire flooding in 2021 alone inflicted an additional $1.8 million in damages. Despite the ongoing risk, the town often has trouble getting state and federal grants to either prevent or repair the damage.
The flood control district’s forest restoration director Jay Smith testified that the core problem remains the lack of a market for biomass. Loggers can make money on removing small trees – but if you add the cost of coping with the biomass, most forest restoration contracts are money losers. This means that the state and the Forest Service have to solve the biomass problem before the timber industry can make a dent.
But such a delay will likely prove costly.
One study of the 2010, 15,000-acre Schultz Fire near Flagstaff found that the long-term economic toll of a wildfire dwarfs the cost of fighting the fire or paying for forest restoration. The Schultz Fire cost the economy $117 million, according to a study by Dr. Melanie Colavito with the Northern Arizona University’s Ecological Research Institute. Insurance covered only half of the average property owner’s losses – leaving $12,000 in uninsured damages per household. The cost of fighting the fire represented only about 6% of the fire’s economic toll. And that’s not counting the impact of changes in air quality, water quality, habitats, recreation and well-being.
By contrast, restoration treatments of the areas burned would have resulted in a net savings of up to $2,100 per acre. Treatment costs of $5 million to $20 million would have saved between $78 million and $94 million – a six to one return on investment.
