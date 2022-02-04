After a decade of frustration and delay, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative reset has spurred a flurry of federal actions to thin vulnerable watersheds and protect endangered communities in northern Arizona.
But the list of funded projects demonstrates if forested towns like Show Low, Payson and Flagstaff want to benefit — they’ll have to come up with cash or partners in the new age of subsidized thinning projects.
The Coconino National Forest underscored the need for towns and counties to raise money to partner on projects to save watersheds and communities lesson last week with an announcement of progress on three critical thinning projects — including the long-delayed plan to thin 64,000 acres on the C.C. Cragin Watershed — from which both Rim Country and the Valley receive vital water supplies.
The other two projects are on the outskirts of Flagstaff, where voters approved a $10 million bond to provide the money needed to partner with the Forest Service to prevent wildfires and post-fire flooding from wreaking havoc.
The Coconino National Forest release lauded the partnerships that have made it possible to jump-start thinning projects, with the help of a flush of federal money. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore recently toured Arizona to announce the new, 10-year wildfire prevention plan in Arizona, with about $54 million a year in new federal funding.
The American Recovery Act infrastructure program provided $6 billion in additional funding for wildfire prevention nationally. The still-stalled Build Back Better bill would provide another $65 billion. Although California has suffered catastrophic fire damage in recent years, Arizona could find itself at the head of the line thanks to the years of study for 4FRI that have produced a host of ready-to-go projects.
“The Coconino National Forest is focusing on leveraging partnerships to implement and complete the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project, Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, and Cragin Watershed Protection Project,” said Public Affairs Officer Brady Smith in a release.
Partners in those thinning projects include the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bureau of Reclamation, Northern Arizona University, National Forest Foundation, Salt River Project, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM).
“These important projects will treat unhealthy and unnaturally crowded forests in strategic locations to protect communities and preserve vital watersheds,” concluded Smith.
Arizona’s in the grip of a 20-year drought that has caused mounting water shortages, making the watersheds of Rim Country and the White Mountains vital to the economic future of the Valley. Moreover, studies show that forested communities like Payson and Show Low face a greater risk of destruction from the ember storm of a nearby wildfire than Paradise, Calif. did before a wildfire destroyed most of the town and killed 85 people.
The three top priorities on the Coconino include:
Cragin Watershed Protection Project
The Forest Service has for years been seeking contractors in hopes of thinning the overstocked, 64,000-acre watershed draining in the C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The Forest Service has so far treated 39,000 acres in and around the watershed, but has relied mostly on managing natural fire during the cool, wet months. Thinning projects have been stalled by the failure to find contractors who can make enough money from the sawtimber to cover the cost of getting rid of the biomass. The plan ultimately calls for thinning some 31,000 acres.
Partners include Coconino National Forest, Salt River Project, Bureau of Reclamation, the Town of Payson, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Forest Foundation, AZDFFM and other community members and organizations involved in the Happy Jack and Mogollon Rim area.
“Our partners have been there with us the whole time, both in planning this project, and in implementing it,” said Mogollon District Ranger Linda Wadleigh. “It has taken the combined energy of many to make this happen, and I’m proud of the work our folks have done alongside our partners. We are also simultaneously working with additional partners to do more work in this critical watershed.”
The Forest Service has awarded contracts for the Baker Project on the East Clear Creek watershed, which feeds into the reservoir. Salt River Project and the Town of Payson have contributed to the project. The National Wild Turkey Federation is also managing projects in the General Springs area intended to protect critical reservoir infrastructure and downwind private lands with homes.
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project
The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project is a result of a $10 million bond measure passed by voters in 2012. The town has used that money to leverage Forest Service money for thinning.
The project so far has thinned 5,000 acres, turned 1,500 acres of slash into wood chips, hauled away 850 acres of wood slash, piled and burned 2,400 acres of slash and broadcast burned another 900 thinned acres. The project has included land within the city boundaries and state lands — all with an eye to reducing the wildfire and flooding danger to Flagstaff.
Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project
The Flagstaff bond issue has also helped prioritize the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project, to prevent dangerous flooding off the burn scar left by the Museum Fire. The Forest Service has pledged $3.5 million. with another $3.5 million from the Department of Agriculture under the terms of a Good Neighbor Authority with Coconino County.
“This type of agreement recognizes the importance of partnering with local governments in meeting the many landscape restoration needs of the Forest Service and adjoining lands,” said Smith.
“We’re particularly pleased of how this project and the collective efforts between partners have progressed,” said Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West. The project seeks to avoid the kind of lethal flooding that hit Flagstaff after the 15,000-acre Schultz Fire in 2010. A Flagstaff-funded study found that a high-intensity fire followed by monsoon flooding on the mountain above town could flood much of the downtown and do billions in damage.
Even after the Forest Service completes a thinning project, prescribed burns will be needed to maintain the thinned area every five or 10 years. All of that makes it vital that forested communities adopt both Firewise brush clearing codes to reduce thickets of small trees and brush in town, as well as a wildland-urban interface building code for new construction. These two measures reduce the chance that embers from a nearby fire will set multiple houses on fire at once — overwhelming fire departments and taking out whole blocks as flames spread from house to house.
