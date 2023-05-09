The US Forest Service says thinning forests to protect communities like Payson, Show Low, Pine and Pinetop-Lakeside remains its top priority.
But members of Congress from the West are increasingly challenging the Forest Service to do more.
Meanwhile, federal firefighters are challenging Congress to do more – especially with a congressionally created budget crisis butting up against the start of what could prove a difficult fire season across the west.
This month, western lawmakers grilled Forest Service Chief Randy Moore about the long delays in funding and actually approving forest restoration projects designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires like the Wallow and Rodeo-Chediski – which can consume whole towns and permanently alter forest ecosystems.
The decade-long delay in implementing the 4-Forests Restoration Project emerged as a prime example in the congressional hearings at the end of April.
A decade ago, the US Forest Service launched the 4-FRI effort to restore natural tree densities and fire patterns by thinning at least 50,000 acres a year – reducing tree densities in ponderosa pine forests from about 1,000 per acre to more like 50 to 100 trees per acre. But the search for a contractor that could make money on the biomass and small trees and endless studies and assessments has reduced 4FRI to clearing more like 10,000 acres per year. Most of the acres treated have been the result of letting natural fires burn during the cool months of the year.
Moreover, a series of studies by the General Accounting Office maintains that the Forest Service has routinely exaggerated the number of acres treated by often counting the same ground two or three times. For instance, the official tally might count the same 1,000 acres three times – once the first time crews cut usable logs, again when they return to create slash piles and a third time when they return to burn the slash piles.
Moore said the top priority of the Forest Service is now reducing hazardous fuel loads on four million acres of high-risk forest nationwide, partly with the help of $320 million in infrastructure money requested by the Biden Administration and approved by Congress.
“We all recognize that we have an emergency situation out there and we need to be doing more work rather than less work,” said Moore, according to an account of the hearing by the Associated Press.
The Forest Service has also received $56 million to rehabilitate burned areas – including hundreds of thousands of acres in Arizona.
California, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona have all set wildfire records in the past several years, thanks to a century of forest mismanagement compounded by two decades of drought.
The Natural Resources Working Group sponsored by Arizona’s Eastern Arizona Counties Association at its last meeting in Show Low underscored the gap between the stated urgency, the additional funding and the reality on the ground. The group learned that the 92,000-acre Black River thinning project remains in limbo as the Forest Service waits for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to sign off on the biological assessment finished almost a year ago. About a third of the staff positions in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest are vacant and it takes more than a year to receive approval from the regional office to hire people to actually prepare and supervise the timber sales.
On the other hand, the group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters maintains Congress itself remains a big part of the problem when it comes to preventing – and fighting – wildfires.
The organization warned that firefighters will likely face a big pay cut in the fall when a two-year program to boost firefighter salaries runs out with the start of a new federal budget year.
The Administration submitted a budget that extended the additional funding for pay, housing and healthcare.
Firefighters now face “a looming fiscal cliff,” said GWF Executive Secretary Bobbie Scopa. “These brave women and men cannot help but contemplate their uncertain future in a profession that is already seeing critical shortages across the US.
The wet winter across the west has eased some of the urgency when it comes to preparing for the wildfire season. However, the shift to a hot dry spring and the likely delay in the onset of the monsoon could result in a return to dangerous fire conditions in June in Arizona and New Mexico and later in the summer in California, Washington, Oregon and elsewhere. Big fires have already started in New Jersey, Wisconsin, and other eastern states.
Luke Mayfield, president of the Grassroots Wildfire Firefighters, said “wildfires are not going away. We are committed to ensuring this federal workforce is duly compensated and cared for so they may effectively and safely serve all citizens of the US.”
The Forest Service lobbied for years to convince Congress to reform the agency’s budgeting process to set more money aside for fighting wildfires. This would allow use of emergency funding in bad wildfire years without forcing the Forest Service to move money from other areas – like thinning projects to prevent those fires in the future. However, the cost of fighting wildfires has continued to soar – undoing many of the benefits of the budgeting reforms.
The federal government spent about $2 billion on fighting and managing wildfires in 1994, according to a study by the Federation of American Scientists (https://fas.org/blogs/sciencepolicy/funding-the-fight-against-wildland-fire/0. By fiscal 2022, spending had increased to $7.5 billion – which included the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other agencies. More than half of the money went to putting out fires – rather than preparing communities, rehabilitating burn areas and fuels management.
But the federal government actually faces an even more pressing funding crisis when it comes to preparations for the 2023 wildfire season – which is just weeks away in Arizona.
The Republican-led Congress remains deadlocked with the Biden Administration when it comes to raising the federal debt ceiling. The Treasury Department says the government will run out of money in June if Congress doesn’t act to raise the debt ceiling – which allows the federal government to continue borrowing money to pay the bills for already appropriated funds. Congress has passed a resolution to raise the debt ceiling that’s takes effect only if the Administration makes deep cuts in current year spending in most discretionary programs.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
