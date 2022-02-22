After nearly a decade of delay, the plan to save the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir from crown fire is finally lumbering into motion.
Top Forest Service officials this week briefed Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) on the plans to finally award a thinning contract on 3,500-acre General Springs project in the heart of the watershed, thanks to a recent infusion of Forest Service funding included in the latest federal infrastructure bill.
“The infrastructure bill provided a big chunk of money to help us complete this project,” said Deputy Coconino Forest Supervisor Michelle Paduani during the two-hour briefing for the congressman who represents the White Mountains and Rim Country and who helped form a new congressional caucus focused on wildfire response in the West.
Rep. O’Halleran said the Forest Service has made tremendous progress in refocusing its approach to the Four Forest Restoration Initiative since October, after giving up on the effort to find a single contractor who could thin millions of acres at no cost to taxpayers.
The C.C. Cragin project will have to come up with perhaps $2,000 per acre to subsidize the thinning efforts. The effort relies on an innovative partnership that involves the Forest Service, the State Forestry Department, Payson, Salt River Project and the National Turkey Federation. The subsidy has become essential to finding contractors who can reduce the thickets of small trees from densities of 1000 per acre to more like 100 per acre.
O’Halleran said the Forest Service has promised to spend $50 million annually for the next five years to get 4FRI moving, in addition to millions from the latest infrastructure package. Meanwhile, the now-stalled, $1 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure bill includes another $50 billion for wildfire prevention throughout the West.
The C.C. Cragin project has become something of a Forest Service pilot project for forest restoration and wildfire prevention.
“This involves protection of a critical watershed,” said O’Halleran, “so much more needs to be done. Historically, the lack of funding has gotten us to where we are — along with the lack of attention to address the needs of industry and dealing with the biomass that comes off the forest. We’re going to have to create a new model for the Forest Service budget and I think that’s being done.”
The C.C. Cragin plan calls for treating the 64,000 acres with a combination of controlled burns and mechanical thinning projects in the next six years. The project would prevent high intensity crown fires from destroying the thickly overgrown watershed and filling the 16,000-acre-foot reservoir with debris and silt.
Ultimately, the planned treatments would dramatically reduce the fire risk across the watershed.
Right now, 75% of the watershed is subject to crown fires — which can permanently destroy the mixed ponderosa pine forest, sear the soil and potentially fill the reservoir with mud. After treatment, only 25% of the watershed would sustain a crown fire — mostly in inaccessible canyons.
Right now, about perhaps 60% of the watershed would produce flame lengths of more than 25 feet — making a fire too dangerous to fight on the ground and immediately consuming homes in forested communities. After treatment, fires on most of the watershed would produce flame lengths of 1-7 feet.
“In that case, we could let a fire burn through” rather than mount an expensive effort to put it out, said Fire Management Officer Jeff Thumm. The Forest Service is currently spending more than $4 billion a year fighting wildfires — about half of its total budget.
“It’s so important that you help people understand this,” said O’Halleran. “People have to see that almost instant incineration (of a home hit by a 25-foot-long flame), so they can see why this work is so important.”
The project would start by protecting the power lines, reservoir infrastructure and pipeline that deliver 3,500 acre-feet annually to Rim Country and another 12,000 acre-feet to Salt River Project customers in the Valley.
Ultimately, mechanically thinning about half of the watershed between now and 2028 would make it possible to restore fire to its natural role in the dry, drought-resistant ponderosa pine forest. That means using prescribed fires every five years or so to keep the tree thickets in check and the forest floor cleared of debris and thick mats of pine needles. But that would also require people who live in forested communities to pay more attention to Firewising their properties and fire hardening their homes.
The long briefing for O’Halleran — who has become one of the chief advocates in Congress for a new approach to wildfire — illuminated the complexity of the problems that have stalled action for years.
For instance, the Forest Service is still struggling to find an affordable way of getting rid of the low-value biomass that can come to 10 to 100 tons per acre. Piling up the biomass and burning it in the forest is expensive — and risky. The state’s only biomass burning power plant — Novopower — is in Snowflake. The Forest Service is close to striking a deal on delivering biomass from the watershed to Novopower. However, the power plant’s long-term survival depends on also extending its contracts to supply energy to SRP and Arizona Public Service.
The plan for thinning the watershed includes creating areas where the biomass can be turned into wood chips — and perhaps even portable, temporary sawmills.
The Forest Service has struggled to even prepare the timber sales. Mogollon District Ranger Linda Wadleigh noted that roughly 40% of the needed Forest Service positions are currently unfilled, slowing every step in the process.
For instance, endangered Mexican spotted owls nest throughout the watershed. The law requires the Forest Service to locate the owl territories and take the impact of thinning projects on the owls into account. However, the district doesn’t have the required biologist needed to fulfill those legal requirements.
Moreover, the law requires the Forest Service to survey thinning projects to identify any archaeological sites. The area has been occupied for more than 1,000 years, including key sites from the Apache period. However, the district doesn’t have the required archaeologists to do the surveys.
“That’s our challenge right now,” said Paduani. “To clear the projects we have right now, we need 17 archaeologists on our forest.”
She noted that the forest also struggles with maintaining the roads the loggers will need to complete the work. The forests in Arizona got $10 million in the most recent infrastructure package to reduce the road maintenance backlog on the forest — including $3 million on the Coconino. But repairing a culvert on a single, critical Forest Service Road that washed out four years ago will cost $1 million.
“It’s all about capacity and money,” said Wadleigh. “If we had all the money that we need — we could get it done in a year.”
Most of the actual thinning work done so far on the watershed has involved the risky effort to manage natural fires. In the past several years, some 34,000 acres have burned at one time or another — usually low intensity fires that have helped rather than hurt the watershed.
Such a low-intensity natural or prescribed fire can reduce the amount of biomass on the ground from perhaps 13 tons per acre to more like 5 tons per acre, said Thumm. Even so, biomass will start to build up again at the rate of one to three tons per year in a ponderosa pine forest. That’s why the watershed will require repeated managed or prescribed burns once it’s thinned. A prescribed burn costs about $12 per acre — not counting manpower and equipment costs, said Thumm.
O’Halleran said the wildfire caucus has to keep the heat on Congress to provide adequate funding, especially given the tragic increase in lives lost to wildfires — which in the past three years have set records throughout the West.
“The economy of America is impacted by what’s happening on the watersheds out here,” said O’Halleran. “The awareness has been changing tremendously — and we’re going to keep that flow going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!