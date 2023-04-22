No one to mark the trees.
Fill out the paperwork.
Or count the owls.
So it’s going to be tough to stay on schedule when it comes to thinning the forest – and protecting communities like Payson, Show Low and Pinetop from the next megafire.
The Forest Service briefed the Natural Resources Working Group April 18 on the complicated effort to revive the timber industry in Northern Arizona for the critical task of thinning overgrown forests.
It wasn’t pretty.
But it’s still progress.
Turns out, the Apache Sitgreaves Forest has only about a third of its authorized staff – which means it’s scrambling to prepare timber sales.
Partly because a national labor shortage has made it hard to find people to do the job – especially in remote, forested areas.
But also because it takes the federal human resources department 12 to 18 months to actually approve a request to hire someone.
That has delayed preparation of timber sales across northern Arizona, although study after study has concluded that forested communities in places like Gila, Apache and Navajo counties remain among the most fire-threatened in the country.
It also explains why places like the Payson Ranger District headquarters are essentially closed to the public.
“We have a total of 183 non-fire positions. We’re missing 66 as of today,” said Acting Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Supervisor Rob Lever. “Times are tough, but I actually think we’re being a little bit more innovative. I feel like the clarity of what we’re supposed to be doing allows us to be a little more creative.”
The 4-Forests Restoration Project has been designated one of the top priorities for logging and forest restoration in the country. The assorted infrastructure bills and an overhaul of the Forest Service budgeting system for restoration has provided a lot of new money.
But the staffing shortage has made it all but impossible to quickly complete required environmental assessments and prepare the timber sales. The bottleneck may limit how much thinning gets done.
“So you’re running with 36% of your staff being essentially out?” asked Pasal Berlioux, executive director of the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization. The group hosts monthly meetings for representatives of the logging industry, the Forest Service and local officials to try to keep the forest restoration efforts on track.
“You said 12 to 18 months? So if I apply – you don’t see my application for that long?”
“We prioritize which positions they deal with for us,” said Lever. “We can submit five positions at once. I think we need more candidates. And we need to make our operation more efficient – maybe we don’t need some of those positions.”
“But it’s not like you’re screening them for top-secret clearance,” said Berlioux. “So what takes so long?”
“We have a lot of federal regulations,” said Lever. “Some of those regulations are not directly related to the Forest Service. They’re related to the federal government overall. While the Forest Service is ramped up to get these thinning projects done – someone forgot to tell the people in the office of personnel management that we’re going to have to take the yoke off. I’m not planning on having that addressed. We’re going to have to do it in a different way.”
That probably means relying a lot more heavily on hiring contract workers who can finish the many tasks critical to actually awarding a contract to thin the forest.
The Forest Service has already entered into agreements with the Arizona Department of Forestry, the National Turkey Foundation, The National Forest Foundation and others to manage thinning projects in certain areas. But the system’s still bogged down.
“Should we be contacting our congressional representatives?” asked one sawmill operator anxious to find out when the resumption of thinning projects will allow him to resume full operations.
“I don’t think it’s a secret at all – everything’s jammed up,” said Lever.
The region ranks as one of the top priorities for the Forest Service, especially in the 4FRI footprint – which includes the Tonto, Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. The Forest Service has already done a massive environmental assessments – which has clear huge swaths of forest for thinning. But the work has fallen years behind schedule.
However, turns out those contract teams often lure away the remaining experienced Forest Service workers, which can feed back into the problem.
The staffing shortage is still “hurting our ability to do other things. The flip side of it is that we have these other mechanisms. I’m worried – you’re bound to be worried when you’re down 66 positions. But we’re ramping up in this other area,” he said.
Still, the meeting also highlighted the new, collaborative approach that the Natural Resources Working Group represents. Timber crews, sawmill operators and the manager of the only biomass burning plant in the state meet regularly to compare notes, figure out schedules and remain in close contact with the Forest Service.
Navajo County Supervisors Jason Whiting thanked the Forest Service. “You’re thinking outside the box to meet the obligation – I really appreciate that.”
