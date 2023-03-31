The government’s misleading you.
The Forest Service is dawdling.
The towns and counties are in denial.
And the wildfire danger’s growing.
So bear in mind that once the lush grasses of a wet winter dry out – we’ll be back to the new normal. And that means white knuckling it through another frightening fire season.
A cascade of new research and investigation has once again underscored the stubborn failure of the Forest Service, towns, counties and the state government to adapt to the new era of high-intensity, forest-replacing, town destroying wildfires.
A host of studies have documented the problem in fire-adapted forests in the West, including the six million acres of ponderosa pine forest in Northern Arizona.
A century of grazing, logging and fire suppression has resulted in an increase in average tree densities from about 50 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre. The Forest Service has sold off most of the fire-resistant, old-growth trees to loggers and cattle grazing has removed the grass that once carried frequent, low-intensity ground fires. As a result, when fire does get loose – it incinerates everything. These high-intensity, town-destroying crown fires take out almost all the trees – which may not come back at all.
So the Forest Service has largely embraced the need to thin the forest and returning the natural fire regime.
Congress has upped the budget for forest restoration projects – and the Forest Service puts out frequent reports on the number of acres thinned and the acres treated with of prescribed burns and managed fires.
But you can’t really believe the numbers, according to the federal auditor general – and an investigation by NBC news.
In the last 20 years, federal oversight agencies have repeatedly criticized the annual tally of the number of acres treated as “misleading” and “inaccurate.” Despite the repeated criticism, the Forest Service has yet to change the way it counts the acres treated.
That’s because the Forest Service routinely counts the same acre several times when it tallies up its annual restoration work.
For instance, the Forest Service will give a timber company a contract to thin an acre of forest. The loggers first go onto the acre to prepare for the cut. Then they cut the small trees and pile up the brush and saplings. A year later they burn the piles. They’ve treated one acre – but they count the acre over again each time they enter the parcel.
NBC News reviewed records throughout the country and concluded the system has claimed about 20% more acres than the Forest Service has actually treated.
“NBC News found that throughout the country, the Forest Service has counted many of the same pieces of land toward its risk-reduction goals from two to six times, and, in a few cases, dozens of times. The agency has reported that it reduced ‘hazardous fuel’ on roughly 40 million acres of land in the past 15 years, but that figure may be overstated by an estimated 21% nationally, according to the analysis of public Forest Service records. In California, it is overstated by approximately 30%.”
Congress recently approved some $3.5 billion for risk reduction work in the forest over a period of years – after a succession of disastrous wildfire years.
The Forest Service estimates that 63 million acres of land it owns faces a high risk of catastrophic wildfire – roughly a third of its acreage. The Forest Service has released plans to reduce wildfire fuel on 20 million acres by 2032. This includes land in the “wildland urban interface” – where overgrown forests come up against poorly protected communities. Roughly a third of all U.S. homes are now in the WUI interface.
Moreover, the Forest Service has been spending $2-$4 billion a year fighting fires – while making little headway on the underlying problem.
Communities in Rim Country and the White Mountains face some of the highest risk ratings from wildfires in the nation.
That’s why the federal government, states, counties and towns must find a way to live with frequent, more intense fires – rather than assuming firefighters can keep disaster at bay, according to a review of current wildfire policy by researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Temperatures have risen by an average of 4 degrees F in the Western U.S. since 1990. This has added almost three months to the peak fire season in many areas, concluded the researchers.
A century of fire suppression has allowed the buildup of perhaps 50 tons of deadwood and fuels on each acre in vast swaths of the Ponderosa Pine forest – setting the stage for disaster.
“Wildfire is catching up to us,” said lead author Tania Schoennagel, according to a summary of the research on the website Science Daily. “We’re learning our old tools aren’t enough and we need to approach wildfire differently.”
The researchers concluded only a shift to greater use of controlled burns and managed fires will likely reduce the fundamental problem – thinning the overgrown forests and allowing fire to play its normal ecological role in fire-adapted systems like a ponderosa pine forest.
However, that poses a big challenge.
For starters, the forest is so overgrown and the fire seasons so extreme that it’s increasingly difficult to managed those fires – even in the cool dry months.
Moreover, so many homes and communities have been built in the WUI interface that a prescribed fire poses a much bigger risk if it gets out of control. That’s what happened last summer in New Mexico, when embers from an earlier controlled fire came to life during critical fire weather and caused a destructive, major wildfire.
That means all of those communities need to adapt to the new era of wildfires and risk management by adopting Firewise brush clearing codes as well as fire-hardened WUI building codes.
Flagstaff and Prescott have both adopted such ordinances – which prevent embers from a nearby wildfire or controlled burn from setting whole blocks on fire and overwhelming the efforts of in-town firefighters.
Payson has adopted a Firewise code, but not a WUI code. Few other counties of communities in Northern Arizona have adopted either.
The Boulder researchers said the Forest Service needs to redirect its major thinning efforts to the WUI interface around forested communities – which in turn need to adapt their ordinances to the new normal. That includes withstanding a greater number of controlled burns and managed fires.
“We have to learn that wildfire is inevitable, in the same way that droughts and flooding are,” said Schoennagel. “We’ve tried to control fire – but it’s not a control we can maintain. Like other natural disasters, we have to learn to adapt.”
Arizona State University fire ecologist Stephen Payne said thinning the forest is just the first step in restoration. Only the combination of thinning and prescribed burns can restore the natural fire cycle.
“If you don’t follow it up with the right fire, then it’s worthless, and in many cases may have made it worse.”
A group of 20 fire ecologists came to the same conclusion in three review papers published in the journal Ecological Applications, which refuted criticisms of the impact of managed fires and controlled burns.
Payne told High Country News, “all these decimated towns were not taken out by tsunamis of flame raging through the woods – they were taken out by embers. They come in as a kind of blizzard of sparks. Once a house or two gets started, it spreads structure to structure.”
Fuels reduction can help save forests, but saving towns means using fire-savvy construction: ignition-resistant building materials, ember-trapping ventilation systems and defensible space around structures, he concluded.
