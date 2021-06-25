Plagued by fast-spreading wildfires, the Tonto, Apache Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab national forests this week all closed to all visitors.
People who live in the forest can still travel to their properties, but all other visitors not on a main road and just passing through face a possible $5,000 fine as well as a possible six-month jail term.
Meanwhile, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared an emergency as fires spread and communities evacuate.
The declaration will make the county eligible for state and federal assistance — although the county has done nothing to embrace Firewise or Wildlands Urban Interface (WUI) building codes that would greatly reduce the chance such a wildfire will destroy communities throughout the region.
In fact, none of the counties or cities in the region have adopted WUI building codes to increase the odds they’ll survive an ember storm, refusing to follow the lead of both Prescott and Flagstaff.The Navajo County declaration focused on the 7,101-acre Wyrick Fire that has forced the evacuation of portions of Heber and Overgaard. The declaration will make it easier for the county to receive state and federal disaster funding for the substantial costs imposed by the wildfires and the evacuations.
Burning fiercely about seven miles northwest of Heber, the fire is showing “extreme” behavior and throwing embers more than a quarter mile ahead of the fire line.
Residents of Heber and Antelope Valley east of State Route 260 and north of State Route 277 have been ordered to evacuate, while the rest of Heber remains on set status — prepared to evacuate on short notice. A shelter has been established at Holbrook High School, with a shelter for animals at the Navajo County Fairgrounds.
Scattered rain showers fell across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, providing a break from the hot, dry conditions that have spread the fires. Hot, dry conditions are forecast to return this weekend, but there’s a renewed chance of rain by Tuesday.
Fires continue to burn throughout the region. The extreme drought, dry winter and spring and now record temperatures have driven fuel moistures down to 3% and produced extreme fire behavior.
The Coconino and Kaibab national forests shut down to visitors entirely on Wednesday, the Apache-Sitgreaves closed on Thursday followed by the Tonto National Forest on Friday.
Apache-Sitgreaves forest officials in a release this week said, “more than two dozen fires have started on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in the last few days.
“Fire behavior has been extreme, with crowning, torching and long-range spotting, threatening lives and property. While sporadic precipitation may fall in areas of the forest over the coming weeks, this closure will remain in effect until fire activity decreases, sufficient precipitation falls to reduce the risk of wildfire and hot, dry conditions are no longer forecast to continue.”
The Forest Service asked any campers and visitors they could contact to leave immediately and has urged the public to make no plans to visit the forest for the next several weeks.
The region’s fire resource score has risen to Level 5, which means all fire resources are fully committed with nothing in reserve. Fire commanders have been forced to triage, for lack of resources. This means instead of attacking the fire on all fronts and calling up air resources when needed, they have to focus on protecting key resources like homes, communications arrays and power lines.
Meanwhile, the Bear Fire some 10 miles south of Hannagan Meadow has blown up to 7,300 acres. Lacking the resources for an all-out attack, crews on the Bear Fire are concentrating on protecting key infrastructure — including Highway 191, cabins and residential structures. Highway 191 is now closed from mile marker 190 to mile maker 224.8.
Other nearby fires continue to grow as well, including the Horton Complex (4,354 acres), and the Hobo Fire (600 acres).
The Backbone Fire remains the most dangerous fire in the state right now. As of Thursday morning it stands at more than 40,000 acres, after consuming all of the iconic Fossil Creek Canyon — which normally draws about 100,000 visitors annually. Observers say the vegetation is still green in the bottom of the canyon, fueling hopes the high moisture content of the trees along the creek may have enabled them to withstand the flames.
The fire has forced the evacuation of thousands of people from Pine and Strawberry, but the 442 firefighters have so far kept it from entering the abandoned communities. The fire still poses a possible threat to Pine, Strawberry, Camp Verde and Payson.
The air tankers and helicopters working the Backbone Fire have prevented two other fires from lurching out of control — at least for now.
Resources diverted from the Backbone Fire rushed to the West Chev Fire 13 miles from Forest Lakes after a lightning start on Saturday. The Chev Fire was listed as 288 acres on Thursday morning, with “moderate” fire behavior that included “wind-driven runs.” The fire forced the closure and evacuation of Woods Canyon Lake and other areas along the Mogollon Rim.
Air tankers and helicopters diverted from the Backbone Fire also helped limit the spread of the Snake Fire, which started on Monday morning about seven miles from Clints Well on the edge of West Clear Creek. As of Thursday morning, the fire was still just 71 acres in extent — but spot fires had made their way into West Clear Creek — which could lead to a major spread.
Meanwhile, the 24,191-acre Rafael Fire four miles north of Perkinsville has been growing rapidly on the Prescott National Forest. Half a dozen communities have been put on evacuation alert.
The nearby Rock Butte Fire has burned another 802 acres.
Most of the fires have far fewer firefighters and resources on hand than the threat to communities or the dangerous fire conditions would normally demand. In addition to the explosion of fires in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah have also lurched into a major fire season much sooner than usual, thanks to what may rank as the most severe drought in 1,000 years, according to tree ring studies.
Despite the steady rise in major wildfires in Arizona in the years since the Rodeo Chedeski Fire nearly destroyed Show Low, counties and towns in the region have for the most part not adopted a Wildlands Urban Interface building code, which reduces the chance that embers produced by a wildfire within a mile of a community could set several houses on fire at once. Studies in places like Paradise California show that ember storms from a fire a mile away can set multiple houses on fire at once, overwhelming firefighters. The fires then spread readily from house to house — often cutting off evacuation routes. That’s what happened in Paradise, where 80 people died before they could escape the fires sparked by the ember storm.
Moreover, few of the counties or cities in the region have adopted Firewise codes, which require homeowners to keep brush and trees away from houses. Payson’s one notable exception. Studies show the deadly impact of trees that drop pine needles on roofs and brush up against houses that can catch on fire and set eves of homes aflame. Brush and trees against homes and between homes can readily spread flames through an entire block. Even one vacant lot choked with brush can in an ember storm set all the nearby homes on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!