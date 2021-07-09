National forests throughout Arizona began reopening this week, with the onset of the monsoon making it safer to re-enter the forest.
The major wildfires that have consumed more than 500,000 acres this season settled down thanks to a week of intermittent rain and more rain forecast for next week.
The Coconino, Apache-Sitgreaves and Kaibab national forests all opened early in the week, although Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remained in place.
Tonto National Forest officials terminated the Stage 3 Forest Closure at 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 7 in coordination with other forests. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, with Recreational Shooting Restrictions, will remain in effect.
The Tonto received between 1/2-2 inches of rain across a majority of the forest over the last week. Although this has lowered fire danger significantly over the short term, hotter, drier weather moved in during the week raising the fire danger again, but more moisture is expected to come into the area near the end of the week.
“We implemented the Stage 3 Forest Closure as a precaution to limit the risk of human-caused fires on the Tonto, during exceptional fire danger. With most of central Arizona in extreme to exceptional drought conditions, the closure was the most appropriate action we could take to reduce the possibility of a wildfire,” said Fire Staff Officer Taiga Rohrer. “We give great consideration to balancing the protection of the public and their land and the public having access to their land; given the moisture that we have received and the forecast, we feel that the forest can be reopened with the precautions of Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in place.”
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions include shooting restrictions in an effort to protect public and firefighter safety, as well as National Forest System lands and resources, during a period of Very High to Extreme wildfire danger.
“A large portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves has recently received enough rain that, along with cooler temperatures, has reduced the risk of severe fire behavior. The forest closed June 24th, 2021 to reduce the risk to public safety due to extreme fire danger and historically dry conditions,” said Jeffrey Todd, public affairs officer for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
As of this writing, a dozen big fires continue to burn — but most of them no longer threaten structures and firefighters have reported steady progress in containment efforts.
New fires that have started within the last week include the 12,000-acre Tiger Fire about 11 miles from Crown King, still uncontained despite the efforts of 323 firefighters. Firefighters have fully contained the 1,000-acre Painted Fire near Horse Mesa Dam, and the 5,000-acre Bottom Fire seven miles west of Bylas.
But the big fires that forced evacuations and at times threatened Pine, Strawberry, Globe, Superior, Heber and other communities are now all mostly under control. The Forest Service has moved a post-fire assessment team onto the Backbone Fire, to assess the potential damage to Fossil Creek Canyon, one of the most popular recreation areas and wildlife refuges in the state.
The progress relies mostly on the weather. Although this week remained hotter than normal across the state, the monsoon showers have made all the difference. The forecast through the weekend calls for a 10% to 20% chance of rain daily in Rim Country and the White Mountains. However, temperatures will likely remain in the 90s. By Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain throughout the region and cooler temperatures.
The onset of the monsoon prompted the Forest Service to again allow visitors into most forests in northern Arizona, although fire restrictions remain.
Lifting the closure orders will bolster the summertime economies of the Rim Country and White Mountains, just recovering from the pandemic and hoping the busy summer tourist season will save battered restaurants and businesses catering to visitors.
The fire danger remains serious, so all the reopened forests have left fire restrictions in place.
“Drought conditions contribute to fire danger continuing to be very high. The public is reminded to be vigilant,” said Todd.
But even if the monsoon strengthens and stretches on into August, 2021 will rank as a bad fire season.
As of July 2, some 1,100 fires had charred 534,000 acres throughout the state, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management. The Telegraph Fire near Globe accounted for 180,000 acres, destroying dozens of structures.
That’s certainly better than last year’s record-breaking acreage — when the 2,500 fires burned 979,000 acres. Moreover, the year so far has not spawned a record fire — like the 538,000-acre Wallow Fire in 2011 or the 462,000-acre Rodeo-Chediski Fire in 2002.
Last year, the lack of a monsoon extended Arizona’s fire season on into September. This year may prove more normal, with the critical fire weather limited to May and June. However, even if the monsoon this week reduced the intensity of fires in Arizona and New Mexico, California, Colorado, Oregon and other western states without a monsoon are sliding into what may prove another disastrous season.
Active Arizona Fires
Tiger Fire: 12,000 acres
Pinnacle Fire: 35,000 acres
Mescal Fire: 72,000 acres
Backbone Fire: 41,000 acres
Telegraph Fire: 181,000 acres
Painted Fire: 1,000 acres
Slate Fire: 11,000 acres
Rafael Fire: 78,000 acres
Bottom Fire: 4,700 acres
Horton Fire: 12,000 acres
Bear Fire: 24,000 acres
Walnut Fire: 11,000 acres
Wyrick Fire: 76,00 acres
West Chev Fire: 1,200 acres
Alamo Fire: 5,000 acres
Moore Fire: 400 acres
Hobo Fire: 600 acres
Shamrock Fire: 1,100 acres
Warren Fire: 1,400 acres
McDonald Tank: 3,600 acres
Warsaw Fire: 1,000 acres
Boggy Creek: 3,000 acres
I’ve always said why do we close brush pits in the winter months when we should be firewising ? Instead we open brush pits in summer only to be closed by the forest closures . Open a free brush pit at the rodeo grounds for the winter months and chip it for biomass and firewise in the winter not the summer when we are at risk and forests are closed . Make sense ?
