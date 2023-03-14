Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. will take over operation of Gila County’s horse arena and related facilities.

The Board of Supervisors approved the $1-a-year lease agreement with the non-profit group that spearheaded the development of one of the region’s premier trail systems – which also serves as a firebreak to help protect one of the nation’s most fire-threatened communities.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.