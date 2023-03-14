Runners from a past Pine Trail Run come in to the home stretch. The May 6 race will cover a lot of ground on the Pine trails. All proceeds go back to maintaining trails and fire mitigation of the forest.
Partners for the Highline Trail restoration project (above) met with local dignitaries, politicians, nonprofits and volunteers to celebrate the launching of the fully funded first half of the project. At left, Tom Stenerson from the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. trail team with his “One of the Most Valuable Founding Partners Award.” Tom was recognized for putting in the most hours for future re-route layouts.
Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. has for years worked tenaciously to protect this unincorporated community from wildfire. One part of that effort included a network of trails, which not only provided firebreaks and access for firefighters – but proved a recreational boon to the community.
A view of the Mogollon Rim from the newly rerouted Trail 15 on the Pine-Strawberry Trail. Rim Country is losing out on millions in tourist dollars because its trails do not have easy access, are too technical and do not have good signage. Groups like Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. pick away at projects such as Trail 15, but need more volunteers to really make a difference.
Runners from a past Pine Trail Run come in to the home stretch. The May 6 race will cover a lot of ground on the Pine trails. All proceeds go back to maintaining trails and fire mitigation of the forest.
Partners for the Highline Trail restoration project (above) met with local dignitaries, politicians, nonprofits and volunteers to celebrate the launching of the fully funded first half of the project. At left, Tom Stenerson from the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. trail team with his “One of the Most Valuable Founding Partners Award.” Tom was recognized for putting in the most hours for future re-route layouts.
Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. has for years worked tenaciously to protect this unincorporated community from wildfire. One part of that effort included a network of trails, which not only provided firebreaks and access for firefighters – but proved a recreational boon to the community.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. will take over operation of Gila County’s horse arena and related facilities.
The Board of Supervisors approved the $1-a-year lease agreement with the non-profit group that spearheaded the development of one of the region’s premier trail systems – which also serves as a firebreak to help protect one of the nation’s most fire-threatened communities.
The facility at 3280 N. Old County Road includes an arena, barn, bleachers, and a parking lot. The group will use the site for fundraising, public education, and events like the annual Pine Trail Run, Fire on the Rim mountain bike race, Firewise Days and community education.
The PSFR got grants and marshaled volunteers to build a network of trails all around the edge of the unincorporated community. Those trails have not only supported Pine’s vital tourist economy, they have provided a fuel break. Moreover, the trails enable fire crews to move quickly and safely into position to create larger fuel breaks and cope with approaching wildfires.
Regional surveys have identified Pine as one of the most fire-endangered communities in the West, with a higher risk rating than Paradise, Calif. had before it burned, killing more than 80 people before they could flee.
The Backbone Fire in June of 2021 burned 40,000 acres and forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry. Firefighters managed to stop the fire on the outskirts of Strawberry as it climbed up out of Fossil Creek Canyon.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. has become a national model for how much a largely volunteer effort can accomplish. The group not only built key trails, it has deployed volunteers to maintain and extend that network. The group also coordinated brush pickup operations to help homeowners clear thickets of brush that could otherwise allow the embers from even a distant fire to set the undergrowth on fire and sweep through the community.
In Paradise, that ember storm set whole blocks on fire when the flaming front was still a mile away.
Gila County has not adopted a Firewise brush clearing ordinance for the many communities it has approved nestled in a now overgrown and fire prone forest. The county also lacks a wildland-urban interface building code, which fire-hardens new buildings to prevent embers from setting multiple houses on fire all at once – overwhelming firefighters and spreading quickly to neighboring homes.
The Horseman’s Association had previously leased the Pine Yard that includes the arena, barn and other facilities – but terminated the lease agreement in January.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. then offered to continue the lease, which means maintaining the property as well as continuing to support use of the facilities for horse owners in the area.
“PSFR will continue the use of the arena and adjacent areas for the benefit of horse owners and horse-related events,” said the staff report.
The group will also use the facilities to support trails work, fuel reduction projects and community education.
The lease agreement will extend for the next 10 years.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. is currently working on building additional trails to connect the segments of the perimeter trail system built so far.
Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!