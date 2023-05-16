The Forest Service is putting the final touches on a helicopter base near Star Valley just in time for the lead-in to the 2023 fire season.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, May 9 approved granting the Forest Service an easement through its road maintenance yard near Star Valley off Highway 260. The easement will give the Forest Service access to a helicopter base it is building.

