The Forest Service is putting the final touches on a helicopter base near Star Valley just in time for the lead-in to the 2023 fire season.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, May 9 approved granting the Forest Service an easement through its road maintenance yard near Star Valley off Highway 260. The easement will give the Forest Service access to a helicopter base it is building.
“It’s not a helicopter pad – it’s a base, with a hanger, administrative area and crew quarters. If you’ve never been there – it’s quite a construction site,” said Public Works Director Homero Vela.
The Forest Service approached the county in 2018 to get temporary access while it worked on developing the base. It built a paved access road in 2022.
“There’s really no other way to get up there,” said Vela. “It doesn’t hurt us to offer the easement – and the entire community benefits.”
Communities like Payson, Star Valley and Pine rank as among the most fire-prone in the nation, surrounded by thick, overgrown forests. The Forest Service in the past decade has cleared thinned buffer zones around most of those communities. However, an approaching wildfire can rain embers down on homes and overgrown lots even if the fire front is a mile away. Air resources remain one of the best ways to stop a fire when it’s small.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I think it’s a good deal – I just wonder why of all places they would choose that site for construction.”
The county has worked closely with the US Forest Service to facilitate quick response to a fire outbreak, when a water-dumping helicopter or airplane can catch a fire when it’s small and snuff it out. The county has positioned water bladders and fill sites all over the county to support that initial response.
Air crashes regularly kill firefighters. In July 2022, the crash of a firefighting helicopter killed four crew members on the same day the crash of an air tanker killed a pilot in Portugal. In July 2022, two pilots on a firefighting helicopter died when their Chinook helicopter crashed while fighting the Moose Fire in Idaho. In 2021, the crash of a firefighting helicopter on a training exercise in Florida killed four crew members. In June 2022, the pilot of a firefighting helicopter died in a crash in Alaska.
And in 2021, two firefighters died when their plane crashed fighting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wickenburg. The plan was conducting aerial reconnaissance when it went down. Investigators concluded that cracks in the wing likely caused the crash. Jeff Piechura, 62, and Matthew Miller, 48, died. Both were veteran firefighters – and Miller had 21 years’ experience as a firefighter pilot.
Meanwhile, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis have introduced a bipartisan bill that would make it easier for planes and helicopters leased by state and federal agencies to transport firefighters.
Current Federal Aviation Administration regulations only allow leased aircraft use for fire suppression operations, like dropping water and fire retardant on an active fire. The leased planes cannot carry crews. Lifting that restriction would provide more flexibility.
“Longer and more extreme wildfire seasons are a worsening threat to the health and safety of communities across Arizona,” said Kelly. “Our wildland firefighters need every tool possible to keep us safe.”
President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Donna Black, praised the measure. “As the nation continues to confront catastrophic wildfire seasons, it is important that local fire departments are able to deploy resources effectively to combat wildland fires.”
Since 2020, Arizona has faced more than 5,000 wildfires that have burned more than $1.6 million acres.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $8.5 billion to improve wildfire response. That included $61 million in Arizona for 2022 alone.
Kelly also played a leading role in establishing the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, which recommended changing the rules for leasing firefighting planes.
Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.
