The battle to protect Arizona’s remaining old growth ponderosa pines has flared again with a dispute about a timber sale on the Kaibab National Forest – with implications for forest restoration efforts statewide.
The tense exchange of complaints and explanations centered on the removal of thousands of fire-resistant trees greater than 24 inches in diameter as part of the Jacob Ryan Project. A forest supervisor’s suggestion that the removal of the old-growth trees reduced fire damage in a recent wildfire provoked a furious response from environmentalists.
The dispute threatens to unravel an agreement to focus on removing the smaller trees that now choke the forest, after a century of logging, cattle grazing and fire suppression.
“The targeting of isolated stands of old fire-adapted/fire-resistant trees for harvest and the ‘creation of openings’ to ‘protect stands at risk’ has become a common mantra of Southwest Forest Service personnel. It is not as if these stands of old, fire-adapted/fire resistant trees will be selectively targeted by fire. This is a nonsensical solution addressing a nonexistent problem,” wrote Robin Silver, founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, in a letter to Kaibab Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio.
The letter and demand for data came in response to “shocking” comments by North Kaibab District Ranger Randall Walker that “removal of large, old fire-resistant trees has reduced the damage of recent wildfire,” according to the protest letter.
Kaibab Forest spokesperson Brienne Pettit in response to a request for comment on the dispute said, “We are optimistic that if we work together we can find common ground on management approaches that ensure the Kaibab National Forest is healthy and resilient for the enjoyment of current and future generations.”
The exchange might seem like a technical argument about timber harvesting on a distant forest, but it has important implications for the restoration of six million acres of fire-prone forests covering all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Studies have shown that the pre-settlement ponderosa pine forest was dominated by centuries-old pines greater than 24 inches in diameter, at densities of 30 to 100 trees per acre. You could ride a horse through the open, grassy forest at a gallop, thanks to low-intensity fires that burned through every five or 10 years. The frequent ground fires did little damage to the 500-year-old ponderosa, without thickets of saplings to carry flames into the lower branches of the big trees 20 or 30 feet above the ground.
Everything changed when early settlers brought millions of cattle into the Arizona territory, which gobbled up the grass that once carried the low-intensity ground fires. Clear-cutting also opened the forest floor to thickets of saplings. Decades of fire suppression completed the conversion of the low-density, fire-resistant forest into a fire trap.
Today, trees greater than 24 inches in diameter make up less than 1% of the trees – according to some studies. Tree densities have increased from less than 100 per acre to 1,000 per acre in most areas.
Environmental groups spent years filing lawsuits and appeals seeking to stop the harvest of the remaining big trees, which contributed to the shutdown of the timber industry in the state, already in decline from the lack of large trees the existing mills were designed to process.
Then a decade ago a coalition of environmentalists, local officials, loggers and forest experts struck an agreement to focus on the small trees and leave the old growth trees alone. This spawned the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI).
The Forest Service ultimately adopted the 4FRI approach, with one critical qualifier. The Forest Service never accepted a strict limit on cutting the big trees. As a result, the environmental groups have been skeptically monitoring each timber sale.
So the dispute about the thousands of big trees cut on the Kaibab has implications for the faltering efforts to spur forest restoration projects elsewhere – including Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The back and forth between the Forest Service and the Center for Biological Diversity captured the critical, ongoing argument.
The Forest Service argued that plenty of big trees remain in the area of the Ryan timber sale, designed in part to protect the community of Jacob Lake from a crown fire. The 71,000-acre Mangum Fire in June of 2020 burned just 16 miles north of the Grand Canyon and burned through a portion of the Ryan sale area. The immediate dispute involves whether the removal of clusters of big, old-growth trees helped to control the Mangum Fire.
The Center maintained that even the documents provided by the Forest Service in response to its Freedom of Information request failed to show that the fire did less damage in areas where the big trees were harvested than in the areas where the loggers only removed the small trees.
“This document fails to differentiate between the locations of the removal of the old and large trees and the locations and the removal of small-diameter trees. Consequently, it is impossible to correlate the cutting of old, large trees with reduced fire severity or any other metric of suppression effectiveness,” said the Center.
The center noted that the rise in drought and megafires makes the remaining big, fire-resistant trees even more important. The removal of those small trees will prevent fires from consuming the big trees and make possible the return of frequent, low-intensity ground fires.
Speaking for the Forest Service, Pettit welcomed the input – and promised the Forest Service will continue to work to restore the forest. “We plan to visit sites in the Jacob Ryan Project Area, sites where we can see how the 2020 Mangum Fire burned through treated and untreated areas. We look forward to a productive dialogue.”
