Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited the Incident Command Posts (ICPs) of the Telegraph and Mescal fires Sunday, June 13.
Members of the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team briefed him. Kelly was joined by Chairman Terry Rambler of the San Carlos Apache Nation, Mayor of Superior Mila Besich, Vice Mayor of Globe Mike Stapleton, Mayor of Miami Sammy Gonzalez, and State Rep. David Cook (District 8).
In between briefings, Kelly also met with volunteers at the American Red Cross Evacuation Shelter stationed at High Desert Middle School in Globe. Kelly is urging President Biden and federal agencies to provide immediate response.
Is there anyway he can get Administrator Buydin or Kam to visit the border, and see what a real Arizona crisis look like?
