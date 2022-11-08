The Town of Payson hopes to have all properties look like the one above on the left. Cleaning up landscaping reduces the risk of wildfire by 83% according to fire officials. The Fuels Adaptive Community Plan allows the town to take legal action against owners who refuse to clean up their lots. To date, the fire department has contacted 30 property owners.
The ideal Firewise landscaping around a home. A new town code allows neighbors to file a complaint if a neighbor’s yard poses a fire threat. To date, the fire department has contacted 30 property owners.
The Payson Fire Department has partnered with two fuel mitigation organizations to train community members to recognize ignition threats for homeowners.
The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team and Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. seek members to join their evaluation teams to become a Home Ignition Zone Assessor.
“This is important knowledge that could help save your home and community from wildfire,” wrote Bob Decker, the communications director for RIMWAT.
The groups will hold a class on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Payson Public Library. There is no fee for the class. Attendees will receive a certificate of course completion from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management once they complete the program.
“Landscape professionals are also invited to attend, and after completion of the course, we would be happy to place you on our list of RIMWAT’s Certified Mitigation Contractors,” said Decker.
RIMWAT and PSFR remind the community that now is the time to prepare for the wildfire season.
“Being ready means more than having your important documents packed and ready to go. It means having your home and community prepared before a catastrophic wildfire happens,” said Decker.
One study found that Payson faces a greater danger of a catastrophic wildfire than Paradise, Calif. did before the ember storm from an approaching wildfire set whole blocks of homes on fire and cut off escape routes. More than 80 people died either in their homes or trying to escape the flames.
Payson has adopted a Firewise brush clearing ordinance based on studies showing that clearing brush and overhanging trees from around homes can give firefighters a chance to stop a wildfire — and prevent flames from spreading from house to house.
Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.
