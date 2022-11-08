firewise
From Gila County

The Payson Fire Department has partnered with two fuel mitigation organizations to train community members to recognize ignition threats for homeowners.

The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team and Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. seek members to join their evaluation teams to become a Home Ignition Zone Assessor.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.