Playing God is tough.
Especially when you’ve got bills to pay.
Now throw in the Forest Service bureaucracy — and you’ve got some major puzzles to ponder.
So loggers, elected officials, emergency planners and power plant operators all faced a mixture of frustration and hope at the Dec. 6 meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group, sponsored by the Eastern Arizona Association of Counties.
They’re literally on the cutting edge of the massive effort to thin millions of acres of unhealthy forest before the next crown fire strikes — all without going broke, breaking the law — or wiping out any endangered species.
So here’s the good news in the quest to save Payson, Star Valley, Pine and a host of forested cities from the next megafire.
The Four Forest Restoration Initiative has adopted an ambitious plan to clear nearly 50,000 acres of dense forest stands annually — after years of struggling to clear 5,000 or 10,000 in a year. The new pace relies on millions from the Forest Service to subsidize timber sales and ensure the tiny trees and mounds of biomass get removed along with the commercial timber.
That’s great. Mostly for Flagstaff.
Oh — and maybe the watershed of the CC Cragin Reservoir.
Most of the acreage at the head of the line is in the Coconino Forest, which has sawmills, buy-in from the city and county governments and a lot more political clout. Rim Country and the White Mountains don’t have nearly as many approved projects.
Now here’s the bad news.
Actually getting a timber sale approved and assigned to a contractor is like riding a horse through a doghair thicket of stunted ponderosas.
As a result, the wood-products industry in the White Mountains is scrambling to find enough wood to stay in business. The Novopower biomass burning plant in Snowflake has already cut back on its output due to a lack of burnable biomass. The plant recently gained a new lease on life when it signed long-term contracts with Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project, but now can’t find enough wood scraps to keep all the boilers boiling.
And despite years of delay, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests still isn’t sure exactly when it can start accepting bids from timber companies on a massive, high-priority project on the Black River.
The Forest Service has been plodding along for years trying to finish the environmental studies for the crucial Black River Project, which would protect one of the most important watersheds and riparian areas in the state.
And here’s the irony: The watershed is so critical that it’s taking forever to get the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to sign off on the thinning project there. So as the years slip past, we’re playing Russian roulette with wildfire. No one disputes that a crown fire would prove devastating to the endangered species in question — including the Apache trout, the Mexican spotted owl, the Mexican garter snake, and others.
“We’ve been working on the Black River for a number of years,” said Randy Fuller, with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. “It’s taking a little longer than we were hoping. We have a lot of fisheries stuff to get through.”
He doesn’t know when the Forest Service will wrap up all its consultations with all the required specialists.
The draft environmental assessment of some 92,000 acres draining into the Black River underscored the dire condition of the watershed. About two-thirds of the heavily used area consists of spindly trees so densely overgrown that they’re just a megafire waiting to happen. The Wallow Fire burned through the area — wrecking permanent changes in the forest and filling streams with silt. Previous thinning projects just barely saved Alpine and maybe Springerville from destruction.
The industry representatives at the meeting expressed frustration with the supply of wood — and the rate at which the Forest Service is releasing new contracts for bidding.
Eastern Arizona Counties Director Pascal Berlioux wondered whether the backlogged timber sales not released this year could be added to next year’s total.
Probably not, said Fuller, since the forest doesn’t have enough timber specialists to prepare more than about 15,000 acres annually.
Fuller also suggested that even if the Forest Service prepped more sales — there aren’t enough logging companies in the area to handle the additional work. “No sense in bringing forward 20,000 acres when industry can only process 5,000 acres. We try to match ourselves to the industry’s capacity.”
“Well, don’t back off on timber sales,” said one logger — whose company is nearly out of wood to cut.
“I’m not backing off,” said Fuller. “There is enough. We have 27,000 acres under contracts — and we’re bringing forward 15,000 acres a year. So it’s pretty steady.”
But once the Forest Service awards a contract — the logging company sets the pace. Some stretch out the thinning projects over several years to keep the crews busy. If they finish too quickly — they might have to wait months or years for the next contract.
Novopower CEO Brad Worsley said, “we need biomass. We’re trying to round it up anywhere we can. I’m literally a day or two from reducing load (output). Our supply is really, really tight.”
Holidays, the weather and a host of other factors can dry up the supply, but Novopower needs a steady 50 loads a day to operate efficiently.
The meeting ended on a cooperative note — with everyone agreed that things have improved. The pace of thinning projects has accelerated after years of stagnation — thanks in some measure to a flood of federal money included in assorted infrastructure and pandemic relief bills.
The industry representatives welcomed the development of a detailed five-year timber plan on the Apache-Sitgreaves — hoping this will provide the stability they need to justify their investment.
Berlioiux also welcomed the dramatic increase in 4FRI thinning contracts, now that the Forest Service has given up on its decade long effort to find a single contractor who could thin several million acres at a pace of 50,000 acres a year. “Having 4FRI bring forward 50,000 acres this year is a massive, massive effort,” he concluded.
