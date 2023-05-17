The painstakingly developed capacity to thin the forest and save communities like Show Low and Payson from wildfire is dangling by a long, thin, costly thread, say the loggers, mill operators and biomass burners who hold the key to staving off a disaster.
The leaders of the state’s cobbled together, now-endangered mill and timber industry vented their frustrations last week at the monthly meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group in Show Low. The group of government and industry leaders was organized by the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization to facilitate forest restoration and save a dying timber industry.
But long delays by the Forest Service, soaring interest rates, rising inflation and a long, wet winter have pushed the whole, fragile forest-industries network to the brink, said loggers and mill owners.
“We have to garner some major investment,” said Brad Worsley, president of NovoPower, the state’s only biomass-burning electric power plant. “We’re coming out of winter and it’s been a bad six months for everybody. My rates are fixed, but this winter my costs went from $70 to $88 a ton. Fuels, hyperinflation, interest rates — all that has gone up dramatically, but my rates are fixed. It’s horrible.”
The group did get one bit of good news at the meeting. Apache Sitgreaves Forest Supervisor Rob Lever reported that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finally released a biological opinion, which will let the 92,000-acre Black River thinning project to move forward. But it will likely take months for the Forest Service to prepare and release the individual sales.
The Forest Service tried for a decade to find a single, giant contractor to thin millions of acres in the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative footprint, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. The Forest Service squandered years trying to find someone who would make a huge investment and turn a profit on not only small logs, but the 17 tons of biomass that comes off each treated acre.
The biomass consists of the leftover slash from logging operations, including branches, treetops, trees less than a few inches in diameter, bark, needles and other debris. Leaving the slash behind would pose a fire danger, and burning it would violate air-quality laws.
A century of big-tree logging, overgrazing and fire suppression created the deadly problem, allowing tree densities to increase from 50 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre across 4 million acres in the Coconino, Tonto, Kaibab and Apache Sitgreaves forests.
The Forest Service hoped to somehow find a contractor who could not only harvest 3 billion small trees, but also had the resources to turn the biomass into electricity or jet fuel or high-tech plywood, harvesting those millions of acres at no cost to taxpayers.
In the meantime, the acreage burned in the West as an annual average has increased 12-fold in the past decade, and the number of houses built in western fire-prone areas like the White Mountains and Rim Country has nearly doubled. This has produced disasters like the incineration of Paradise, Calif., which killed more than 80 people before they could flee.
Last year, the Forest Service finally gave up on finding a single massive contractor who could do all that work for free. The assorted pandemic relief and infrastructure bills provided a flood of money for fire mitigation and thinning projects. But the Forest Service support for projects has trickled rather than gushed, in part because of years-long delays in actually finishing the legally required environmental work. Moreover, the Forest Service doesn’t even have enough manpower to rapidly prepare the timber sale once the environmental work is done.
In the meantime, loggers and mills have gambled millions on rebuilding a small-log industry now that most of the big, old-growth, fire-resistant trees are gone and the forest has become a tinder box.
Now all of that is at risk, even as wildfires continue to grow, gobbling up whole communities. The federal government is spending $3 billion annually fighting fires, but hasn’t provided support for the industry needed to prevent those fires.
Ironically, a wet winter that kept loggers out of the forest for much of the last six months has produced a crisis, even as politicians put out press releases bragging about infrastructure grants and the understaffed Forest Service continues to lag a year behind schedule in approving major projects like the 92,000-acre Black River restoration timber sale.
Biomass remains the critical bottleneck. Currently, NovoPower remains almost the only market for the biomass that constitutes about half of the material removed in a restoration contract. The Arizona Corporation Commission has repeatedly refused to require the state’s utilities to generate even a small percentage of their energy from biomass, which is considered a renewable energy source that does not release new carbon dioxide or other heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. That refusal has prevented the construction of any additional biomass plants and pushed NovoPower to the brink.
The long, wet winter compounded the problem. NovoPower has to stockpile a massive “log deck” for the mills or a "fuel pile" for the power plant during the summer and fall so it will have enough material to burn to get through the winter. If the power plant simply shuts down during the winter, it has trouble holding onto its workforce and paying the loans on the millions of dollars it has invested in equipment.
The fragile network of a dozen small-diameter log sawmills faces the same problem. They also need a stockpile of logs to get through the winter without shutting down and running out of money to pay the workforce and loans for equipment. Moreover, many of those mills depend on NovoPower to buy their leftover wood chips and sawmilling residuals from processing the logs. So the fate of the sawmills comes intimately connected to the fate of NovoPower.
Eastern Arizona Counties' CEO Pascal Berlioux said the challenge is that NovoPower is working with Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project, who signed a 10-year, fixed-rate contract for the power the plant generates. But NovoPower’s costs have increased by at least 20% in the last 12 months, and its supply of wood has been spotty.
“We are moving toward a complete disconnection between costs of logging/grinding/trucking slash fuel and the bioelectricity selling price. In so many words, while operating at near max efficiency, Novo Biopower is barely breaking even,” said Berlioux.
That interdependence, frustration and growing desperation was on full display at the last Natural Resources Working Group meeting.
“We can’t outrun our wood supply. We have to anticipate a certain log flow,” said Alan Reidhead, with the logging company TriStar and the sawmill NovoStar. “You can’t make it through the winter without a deck. So if we’ve based our labor costs on 120,000 board feet a day — and we’re getting 60,000 or 80,000 board feet a day — you’re not going to make it. And if you’re going to go three months without logs, then you have to double your capacity at certain times to fill the gap.”
Gary Moore, who works at Canyon Creek Logging, said he spent $1 million to buy a second grinder that could turn the biomass and small logs into the kinds of wood chips that NovoPower can burn.
“But we have to haul the logs to the grinder. One’s at Luna and the other’s at Forest Lakes. I had six trucks on that sale, and in 15 hours we got three loads out of Forest Lakes due to highway construction. We just can’t sustain that approach. And in the meantime, NovoPower’s running out of materials. So we can grind 25 loads a day (which is enough to pay the loans), but we’re only getting 40 loads a week.”
The soaring interest rates have compounded the problems of an industry that’s still trying to scale up while operating on a whisper-thin profit margin.
“You couldn’t pick a worse time for us to be financing all this equipment,” said Brad Gent, representing Lignetics. “It’s a lot of financial risk and our necks are way out there. And our success is tied to everyone else. One part of it falls down and it all falls down.”
Worsley said the industry needs a bigger federal subsidy or guarantee and a low-interest or interest-free pool of investment money to provide the trucks, grinders, trailers and equipment needed to scale up to the size of the task.
“I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the sawmills starting up. They’re just keeping their heads above water. We need money. We need help. We need the Forest Service to seriously go back and put their heads together. There is a need for a couple of million dollars for an industry that produces hundreds of millions of dollars in product.
"But we don’t have that partner on the other side. Someone to say, ‘OK, we see what’s happening. We see your prices today, and this thing is closing in on you.’ I’m doing that for my suppliers: ‘OK, Tristar, you’re coming out of bankruptcy, you need a better price.’ So I’m trying to do that; I need someone to do that for me. Salt River Project. Arizona Public Service. The Forest Service. We need help.”
