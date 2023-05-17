cc cragin thinning (copy)

Loggers are working on the Baker Butte and General Springs projects to help protect a portion of the 64,000-acre C.C. Cragin reservoir's watershed. However, a wet winter, Forest Service bottlenecks and rising costs have forced delays in thinning projects designed to protect Payson's long-term water supply.

 Courtesy of SRP

The painstakingly developed capacity to thin the forest and save communities like Show Low and Payson from wildfire is dangling by a long, thin, costly thread, say the loggers, mill operators and biomass burners who hold the key to staving off a disaster.

The leaders of the state’s cobbled together, now-endangered mill and timber industry vented their frustrations last week at the monthly meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group in Show Low. The group of government and industry leaders was organized by the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization to facilitate forest restoration and save a dying timber industry.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.