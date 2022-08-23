A picture of Paradise, California before and after the fire that burned the whole town. The newly unveiled Town of Payson Wildfire Structure Hardening Code would complete the two step process started by the passing of the Fuels Mitigation Code. The combination of building with ignition resistant materials and pruning landscaping to slow fire, Payson has a better chance than Paradise to survive a wildfire.
Payson recognizes embers can rain down on homes a mile away from the flaming front of a wildfire, setting homes on fire all at once all over town. In 2020, the Payson Council passed a fuels adaptive ordinance that gives the town the ability to initiate legal action against an owner who fails to comply with the town's ordinance. An absentee resident will soon have legal action against them because of neighbor's complaints.
The Washburn fire near Yosemite National Park has forced thousands of people to evacuate in what's turning into another horrendous California Fire Season.
Inciweb
Interagency Wildfire Coordinating Council
The Fish Fire near Alpine started on June 10 and grew to at least 2,000 acres — with much of the fire burning in the fire scar of earlier wildfires.
U.S. Forest Service
Inciweb
A study found properties at high risk from wildfires will rise 11% and the risk of flooding by 5.2% by 2052.
Angela Goldman/Inciweb
A picture of Paradise, California before and after the fire that burned the whole town. The newly unveiled Town of Payson Wildfire Structure Hardening Code would complete the two step process started by the passing of the Fuels Mitigation Code. The combination of building with ignition resistant materials and pruning landscaping to slow fire, Payson has a better chance than Paradise to survive a wildfire.
Kevin McCully/Payson Fire Department
Payson recognizes embers can rain down on homes a mile away from the flaming front of a wildfire, setting homes on fire all at once all over town. In 2020, the Payson Council passed a fuels adaptive ordinance that gives the town the ability to initiate legal action against an owner who fails to comply with the town's ordinance. An absentee resident will soon have legal action against them because of neighbor's complaints.
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension
This chart shows that a higher percentage of Arizona swelters in extreme or exceptional drought right now than at this point in any of the worst fire years in recent decades.
US Weather Service
“There is no longer a wildfire “season” in Arizona—with a mega-drought, long-overlooked and overgrown forests, and the compounding effects of climate change, deadly wildfires happen year-round,”
A complex House-passed package of bills intended to tame wildfires and mitigate drought still awaits action in a skeptical Senate.
The National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction program would boost minimum firefighter wages and benefits, support thinning projects, protect the electrical grid from fires, boost Forest Service law enforcement, streamline federal emergency assistance in wildfire disasters, increase projects to protect forested communities and set up a grant program to combat the spread of invasive species. It would also provide money for major local projects - including the White Mountain Apache Water Settlement and money for the 4Forests Restoration Initiative.
The package includes 49 drought and wildfire related bills, including six authored by Rep. Tom O’Halleran (R-Oak Creek) who has championed forest restoration, the 4-Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) and wildfire and drought-related projects in Congressional District 2, which after redistricting includes much of Northern Arizona – including all of Gila, Navajo and Apache Counties.
“There is no longer a wildfire “season” in Arizona—with a mega-drought, long-overlooked and overgrown forests, and the compounding effects of climate change, deadly wildfires happen year-round,” said O’Halleran, who district with all or parts of all six National Forests. “These fires threaten Arizonans’ safety, property, businesses, watersheds, our treasured public lands, and our irreplaceable natural resources, and create devastating burn scars through which waters flow and flood homes and businesses. We are long-overdue a comprehensive legislative package to address this ever-growing problem.”
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that HR 5781 could cost $2.2 billion between 2022 and 2026, with an impact on 250 different “budget functions.”
The measure comes as a plague of wildfires consumes the Western United States. The monsoon brought an end to a potentially dangerous wildfire season in Arizona this year, with no megafires. However, elsewhere in the west fires have raged – especially New Mexico and California.
In the past 40 years, the US has reported 20 wildfire events that caused more than $1 billion in damages – with 16 of those occurring since 2000. Total losses last year totaled $2.3 billion, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. More than 1,000 firefighters have died in the line of duty since 1910. Wildfires have increasingly consumed whole forested communities.
From 2012 to 2021, an average of 61,000 wildfires have charred an estimated 7.4 million acres each year, according to the Congressional Research Service. About 90% are human caused – and the construction of cities and subdivisions in the Wildlands Urban Interface has greatly increased the damaged done by megafires.
Currently, the National Interagency Fire Center reports 58 fires burning on 1.4 million acres – with seven new major fires in the past week.
In 2021, Arizona reported more than 500,000 acres burned, compared to 2.2 million in California, 439,000 in Idaho, 747,000 in Montana, 838,000 in Oregon, 647,000 in Washington. All the other states had only a fraction of Arizona’s tally.
Land managers and scientists have been warning for years that the west faces rising danger from wildfires. Decades of mismanagement have dramatically increased tree densities, thanks to grazing, logging and years of fire suppression. The worst drought in 1,000 years kindled an ongoing chain of disasters.
The bundle of bills seeks to create a National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction Program that would coordinate federal efforts to reduce the loss of life and property from wildland fires in the face of climate change. This package also supports experiments with changes in the electrical grid – to both protect power lines and prevent those lines from sparking fires.
The package would make permanent a minimum wildlands firefighter wage of $20 an hour. A raise for firefighters was included in last year’s infrastructure bill, but the money got tangled in red tape. This year President Joe Biden signed a retroactive, two-year pay raise for 16,000 wildfires – which will expire in 2023 without Senate action on the wildfire package.
The bill was named for smokejumper Tim Hart, who died in June 2021 after a hard landing fighting the Eicks Fire in New Mexico. His wife, Michelle, said her husband’s philosophy was “Enjoy silence, embrace mystery. Be the first to action, live at the tip of the spear. Do not let anyone alter or quiet your voice. This is how Tim lived,” in an article in Fire Aviation (https://fireaviation.com/2021/06/28/living-our-best-life-reflecting-on-smokejumper-tim-harts-passing/#:~:text=Tim%20Hart%2C%20a%20smokejumper%2C%20died,written%20a%20tribute%20to%20Tim.). He started his firefighting career in the Coconino National Forest and had been battling fires since 2006.
The measure passed the House on a mostly party-line vote. Republicans objected that the measure didn’t include secure funding for the firefighter pay raise – which could actually force layoffs. Moreover, critics said the bill should include provisions to waive environmental laws to speed thinning projects.
The 4-Forests Restoration Project has demonstrated the complexity of thinning millions of acres that have increased tree densities from 50 per acre to more than 1,000 per acre. The original goal of 4FRI was to thin 50,000 acres annually, with the sale of saw timber paying for disposal of the biomass of branches and saplings. The project fell far short of its goals. However, 4FRI did pioneer large-scale environmental assessments to streamline projects. But that depends on providing the Forest Service can solve the economics of thinning projects – or Congress provides much bigger subsidies.
O’Halleran also managed to slip into the package money to complete the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Settlement as well as the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Agreement.
In addition, O’Halleran included money for 4FRI and thinning projects around Prescott.
Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!