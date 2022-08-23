A complex House-passed package of bills intended to tame wildfires and mitigate drought still awaits action in a skeptical Senate.

The National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction program would boost minimum firefighter wages and benefits, support thinning projects, protect the electrical grid from fires, boost Forest Service law enforcement, streamline federal emergency assistance in wildfire disasters, increase projects to protect forested communities and set up a grant program to combat the spread of invasive species. It would also provide money for major local projects - including the White Mountain Apache Water Settlement and money for the 4Forests Restoration Initiative.

