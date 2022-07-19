Sure enough, the monsoon rains gusted into the high country this week as predicted — giving firefighters the upper hand in coping with the two most recent wildfires.
After a weak, early start, the rains took hold last week — with a 20%-40% chance of rain almost daily all this week in Payson. Nonetheless, highs will most likely remain in the 90s, with winds less than 20 miles an hour.
In Show Low, the forecast calls for a daily 40%-50% chance of rain, with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Temperatures remain above average throughout the West, but at least the onset of the summer rains reduce the odds Arizona will suffer the kind of full-on disaster that New Mexico suffered earlier in the fire season. Even if we get the forecasted wet monsoon — temperatures will remain elevated, says the National Weather Service.
Several fires remain a concern — should the rain back off and the winds pick up.
Toward the end of last week, only 36 firefighters remained to monitor the 3,000-acre Mesa Fire, which is 35% contained. A lightning bolt started the fire on July 3 about 7.5 miles northwest of Forest Lakes. It initially moved rapidly — but the onset of the monsoon storms slowed it to a crawl.
The return of the monsoonal flow was predicted to help out into this week.
Meanwhile, crews continue to monitor the 75-acre Casner Fire, after getting a big assist from the return of the monsoon. The lightning-caused fire started on July 12, but the accompanying rain slowed its spread. The fire is at least 50% contained just north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness.
The latest drought status update from the NWS reports that “abnormally dry” conditions continue along the Mogollon Rim and most of the White Mountains. Moderate to severe drought continues in much of northern Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties.
Extreme or exceptional drought continues in a portion of the Navajo Reservation in Navajo County as well as much of far-western Arizona — continuing on into California. Many of the firefighting resources that helped contain the Haywire, Crooks and Pipeline fires near Flagstaff and Prescott are now being shifted to other western states that don’t enjoy the blessings of the monsoon.
Weak La Niña conditions continue in the tropical Pacific Ocean and will likely strengthen in coming months, increasing the odds of another dry fall and winter. That’s bad news for anyone who uses water in Arizona — since it could ultimately cut off Arizona’s supply of Colorado River water, which normally provides a third of the state’s water. The big reservoirs on the river are already mostly empty and nearing “dead pool,” without even enough water to run the hydroelectric generators in the base of Hoover and Glen Canyon dams.
Despite the increased rain, the Tonto Forest and much of the Prescott Forest remained in Stage 2 fire restrictions at the end of last week. The fire danger remained “high” throughout the Tonto. This bars campfires outside of developed sites, target shooting, use of tools generating flames and outdoor smoking except in developed campgrounds. The Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves have gotten enough rain to lift their fire restrictions.
Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.
