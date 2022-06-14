We still have to run the gauntlet.
The National Weather Service says there’s about a 66% chance of a normal or wet monsoon starting in July.
That should reduce the fire danger in a dangerous — but so far manageable — fire season. The fires this year started about a month earlier than normal — thanks to a hot winter and a hot dry spring. The five biggest fires have consumed homes and charred about 50,000 acres — but haven’t produced the record-breaking disaster that has overcome New Mexico.
The weather service issued its monsoon prediction last week as an introduction to Monsoon Awareness Week — June 12-18.
Although the entire state remains in drought — the monsoon should halt the steady creep into “extreme” and “exceptional” drought. Most of the state sweltered in extreme drought last year until the ninth-wettest monsoon on record intervened.
But here’s the thing: Although the monsoon delivers 30% to 60% of the state’s moisture every year, it doesn’t do much to replenish reservoirs and can pause — but not banish — the drought.
Moreover, the monsoon doesn’t make it up into Colorado — where it can replenish flows in the Colorado River and restore Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which have dwindled to about two-thirds empty.
Phoenix and most of Southern California have already declared a water emergency — and moved to enforce water conservation efforts.
Fortunately, the Salt River Project reservoirs like Roosevelt Lake and C.C. Cragin aren’t quite as vulnerable to warmer temperatures, thin snowpacks and early spring runoff — and also get a bigger boost from the monsoon.
Roosevelt Lake’s still 68% full — with 1.1 million acre-feet in the water bank. The four reservoirs on the Salt are still 73% full, while the two reservoirs on the Verde are 32% full. The reservoirs remain in good shape even though the Salt River is only flowing at about 50% and the Verde at 89% of the long-term average.
The 15,000-acre-foot C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim remains about 60% full, according to Salt River Project. That means SRP will keep pumping water into the East Verde River through November. The flow in the river has dwindled as the hot dry months drag on. The stream might have dried up by now without the input from C.C. Cragin. This also means Payson will likely get its full 3,000 acre-feet allotment from the reservoir this year — blunting the effect of the hot dry months and giving the town another season to recharge its water table.
Compare that happy situation to Pine’s dilemma — where the drought and the woes of the water district have drained the water table and forced the imposition of a building moratorium. The Pine water district’s shallow wells have increasingly run dry and the deep wells have encountered debilitating problems with pump-destroying sand in the water.
So chalk up another point for the generations of Payson leaders who tenaciously won rights to C.C. Cragin and financed the $55 million system of pipes and pumps that more than doubled the town’s long-term water supply.
But there’s still the gauntlet to run.
The peak wildfire risk for the whole season comes in the next few weeks. The wet monsoon storms of mid-July are generally preceded by weeks of dry thunderstorms that deliver lots of lightning strikes but not much rain. And that means fire danger will peak before the rains start.
Arizona gets about 500,000 lightning strikes during the monsoon — with the highest concentration all along the Mogollon Rim — extending into the White Mountains, according to the weather service.
Because it’s already so hot and dry, those early monsoon storms can easily spark major fires — with the hot dry winds from the thunderheads waiting to drive the fires out of control.
That’s what happened two summers ago — when the state suffered through a “nonsoon” season — with one of the lowest rainfall totals on record. The fire season stretched on into September and nearly a million acres and hundreds of homes burned.
The 2021 monsoon was a whole different matter. Some 500,000 acres burned during the fire season, but the monsoon intervened in July with near record rainfall in many areas of the state. Tucson got 12.79 inches — the third wettest on record. Flagstaff got 11 inches and Phoenix 4.2 inches — nearly double its normal monsoon total.
Unfortunately, that caused widespread — sometimes lethal — flooding, especially when downpours hit recently burned areas.
Last year’s wet monsoon was followed by an almost normal winter — at least when it comes to rainfall.
So why aren’t we in better shape?
Well, here’s the rub: Temperatures remained well above normal both during the monsoon and through the winter. This likely reflects the influence of the La Niña sea surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific as well as the steadily increasing levels of heat-trapping pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere.
The higher temperatures stressed the trees — which soaked up every drop they could get their roots on. Moreover, the high temperatures led to an earlier, faster snowmelt throughout the West. This limited the amount of water that ended up in reservoirs — like Mead and Powell. It also left soils dry and exposed much longer — leading to increased evaporation.
So no campfires, outdoor smoking, fireworks, target shooting, off-roading through the weeds or backyard bonfires — but do indulge in lots of praying.
Anyone know a rain dance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!