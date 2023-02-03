Thinning the forest could increase runoff into reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers by 10%, according to computer models based on past thinning projects.
And that could help explain why the Salt River Project has become a major funder and supporter for Northern Arizona thinning projects – including an effort to protect the watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
Now set that revelation against the backdrop of a statewide water crisis that’s veering towards disaster, despite above normal snowpacks across the state this winter.
The research now clearly suggests that even with big taxpayer subsidies for projects to thin millions of acres of overgrown watershed spread across Northern Arizona – thinning forests pays off – even if you don’t take into account the benefit of saving forested communities like Payson and Show Low from destruction in a wildfire.
So start with studies on the impact of thinning projects on the Salt and Verde watersheds.
Reducing the canopy cover by 50% on the Salt and Verde watersheds as part of the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative (4FRI) would increase runoff by perhaps 10% — and increase the value of surface water storage by $104 million, according to a study by researchers from Arizona State University and elsewhere published in the journal PLoS one.
Thinning projects will have a negligible impact on sedimentation rates – but a big impact on water runoff into the string of reservoirs operated by the Salt River Project on the Salt and Verde rivers, the researchers concluded.
And that’s a big deal – given projections suggesting Arizona will suffer more frequent, more severe and longer droughts in the 21st Century, thanks to the effects of a gradual increase in average global temperatures due to a buildup of heat-trapping gases.
Projections already suggest that the Valley will have 7 million people by 2030, given existing growth rates. That means the Valley will start outstripping its sustainable water supply after about 2025. And that’s assuming the federal Bureau of Reclamation doesn’t cut off the bulk of the state’s water from the Colorado River, due to dwindling reservoir levels on the Colorado River.
4FRI’s effort to thin 50,000 acres of overgrown forests per year has fallen far behind the original schedule – thanks largely to the inability of loggers to make money on a thinning project without a good market for the biomass of saplings, branches and brush that makes up half of the material they have to remove. The Forest Service halted earlier successful efforts like the White Mountains Stewardship Project in favor of 4FRI. The White Mountains Stewardship project relied on tax payer subsidies of $500-$1,000 per acre, but 4FRI has generally put all the cost on the loggers.
The link between forest thinning and watershed production helps explain SRP’s ongoing research on forest restoration – and support for the plan to thin the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Watershed. The watershed feeds a 15,000 acre-foot reservoir that supplies about 11,000 acre-feet annually to the Valley and 3,500 acre-feet annually to Rim Country.
Thanks to recent winter storms, C.C. Cragin is now 55% full and Roosevelt Lake about 75% full.
Northern Arizona University researcher Teki Sankeky is in the midst of a six-year study of the impact of thinning projects on snowpack on the reservoir’s watershed.
She uses a drone to capture images of recently thinned forests. So far, the drone images have demonstrated that more snow accumulates in the thinned forests – and melts more slowly in the spring season. Apparently, the snow caught on the interlocking branches of the unthinned forest melts away more quickly than snow that reaches the ground in a more open forest.
Sankeky also carefully measured soil moisture in the drought periods between April 1 and the onset of the Monsoon in 2019, 2020 and 2021. She found thinning projects actually increased soil moisture, even though more sunlight reached the forest floor. This might reflect the removal of many of the trees, which would otherwise compete fiercely for every drop of soil moisture.
“Our results indicate that the prolonged regional drought has had important effects on forest soil moisture – but significantly drier conditions are found in denser forest patches compared to the thinned forest,” said Sankeky. “During the extreme drought period in 2021, our analysis revealed that thinning improves forest resilience to drought.”
Researchers from NAU’s Ecological Restoration Institute (EIR) are also using remote sensing lidar techniques to keep track of the number of downed and dead trees on the stressed watershed, according to an SRP release summarizing the research.
Lidar makes it possible to monitor the number of down and dead trees, the number of slash piles and other aspects of forest health – making it possible to fine tune thinning projects.
“These forests on the Mogollon Rim are the testing grounds to explore how remote sensing can be used to improve forest restoration,” said EIR researcher Merideth Reiser. “Better forest restoration means more reliable water.”.
