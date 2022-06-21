Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared an emergency as firefighters struggled to contain three new fires, including the 2,000-acre Fish Fire southwest of Hannagan Meadow off Highway 191 in the White Mountains.
Crews also worked to contain two fires near Flagstaff, which have caused evacuations.
The Pipeline Fire on Thursday was 25,000 acres and 27% contained, burning in brush, grass and pine six miles north of Flagstaff. The 5,300-acre Haywire Fire was 11% contained about 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park. Some 740 firefighters were trying to head off the spread of the fires, including 14 Hotshot crews, nine hand crews, 57 engines, nine water tenders, four bulldozers and nine helicopters.
Police ordered evacuations for Schultz Pass Road, Arizona Snowbowl, Crater Estates, O’Leary and an area east of Highway 89.
Hot dry weather and high winds continue to drive the three fires, combined with critically dry fuels caused by an unusually hot, dry spring. The early snowstorms in December and January faded away due to the high temperatures — and the dry soils reduced runoff.
Police have arrested one 57-year-old man in connection with the Pipeline Fire. Reportedly, he had been living in the woods and accidentally started the blaze when he tried to burn a piece of toilet paper.
The cause of the Fish Fire near Alpine remains under investigation. The fire started on June 10. Fire crews have started a series of backfires in an effort to keep the fire from spreading, especially along the 25B road. Firefighters are concentrating on not letting the fire cross the 24 and 576 roads. Smoke from the fire drifted north and alarmed residents of Round Valley, Alpine and Reserve in New Mexico. However, as of last week, officials had not ordered evacuations. You can see a map of where the smoke is going at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Monsoon weather is expected to develop this week. Initially, that poses a fresh danger — since early monsoon weather fronts deliver more lightning strikes than rain.
“Fire officials predict the fire’s activity to decrease with incoming monsoonal flows, which are predicted to begin this evening and continue for the next seven days,” according to a release from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
Emergency officials urged people to avoid the area and make way for the mass of heavy equipment and fire trucks on the roadways.
Nationally, 39 major fires are currently burning — taxing firefighting resources, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The active fires involve 1.3 million acres. Resources deployed include 7,000 firefighters, 386 engines, 49 helicopters.
Fires burning in Arizona and New Mexico include the Congreras (6,662 acres), the Haywire (5,000 acres), Pipeline (23,000), Black, (318,000), Hermit’s Peak (335,000), Fish (1,900), Deer Creek (1,000) and Cerro Pelado (46,000).
The big increase in megafires, home loss and deaths has drawn the attention of politicians — especially those running for election. In Flagstaff, many residents have complained about repeated evacuations, the loss of homes and the unrelenting threat of out-of-control blazes.
Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) spent two days at the Pipeline Fire incident command center and hosted a community meeting on the fire. He mobilized his office to answer inquiries and connect people to state and federal resources — especially those who have been evacuated. During his three terms, O’Halleran has focused on wildfires, forest restoration — and the long, frustrating effort to use the stalled Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) to thin millions of acres of forest to protect forested communities and unhealthy watersheds.
O’Halleran praised the quick response of emergency officials to the Pipeline Fire. “Despite extreme conditions, a team of experts from throughout the state and the entire Southwest had assembled within hours of the onset of the fire to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving situation.”
The region’s straining to deploy enough firefighters, air tankers and other resources — mostly because giant wildfires in New Mexico have absorbed much of the national firefighting capability. The Forest Service now spends about $4 billion to $5 billion annually fighting wildfires. The number of giant fires has exploded due to the drought, increasing development in the wildland-urban interface and rising temperatures — which have dramatically increased the length of the fire season in the past two decades.
The average number of acres burned in the West has risen from about 2 million acres per year to 8-10 million acres annually over the last 20 years, when the Rodeo-Chediski ushered in the new era of megafires in Arizona.
O’Halleran added, “During a visit to an evacuation area following this briefing, I was immediately struck by the high level of organization in place as state police, county police, Forest Service, and the fire department evacuated residents from homes and impacted mountain and forest areas. Immense care was taken to not only protect the lives of these residents but also to ensure that those who had been evacuated were able to safely retrieve valuable items and documents from their homes, then re-evacuate.
“Since coming to Congress, I’ve observed the response to over 20 major fires in Arizona’s First District. Time and time again, I have seen Forest Service personnel, firefighters, and incident command teams demonstrate unparalleled knowledge, skill, and expertise as they work around the clock to get these fires under control and ensure that every effort is made to protect residents, firefighters, natural resources, infrastructure, wildlife, and cultural sites.”
State Rep. Walt Blackman represents the state legislative district that includes the areas now threatened by both the Pipeline and Fish fires. He’s also seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. O’Halleran.
He issued a statement saying, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the families in Coconino County affected by the Pipeline Fire, as well as to the brave firefighting crews and personnel who are courageously working to bring it under control. In addition to monitoring this situation closely, I will be reaching out to the governor’s office to recommend a declaration of a state of emergency if conditions worsen.”
The Coconino Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency, making government agencies and homeowners eligible for federal assistance. The state had not yet followed suit as of last week.
