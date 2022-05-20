Gila, Navajo and Apache counties all face severe wildfire danger, according to a national assessment of wildfire and flood risk according to data released last week by First Street Foundation.
Moreover, Gila County faces severe risk of flooding — while Navajo and Apache counties face “moderate” risk.
It’s going to get worse, according to the risk assessment of millions of properties across the nation.
The number of properties at high risk from wildfire will rise 11% and the risk of flooding by 5.2% by 2052, thanks the changing development patterns, global warming and forest management trends, the study concluded. (https://riskfactor.com/).
So in the lower 48 states, half of all homes now face some wildfire risk — which will increase to 56% by 2052.
The situation is much more dire in the West — especially when it comes to wildfires.
Most of forested northern Arizona already faces severe danger, with small pockets of extreme danger.
The national study mirrors the results of an earlier regional study that found most forested Arizona communities face a greater danger of a town-destroying wildfire than Paradise, Calif. did before the Camp Fire destroyed most of the homes in town and killed 83 people before they could flee.
Other areas of the country facing severe to extreme risk include large portions of Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon, according to the First Street Foundation survey. Perhaps surprisingly, Florida also has a lot of properties at high risk. California has the most homes at high risk — but not the most severe risk by area.
However, the whole of Arizona north of the Mogollon Rim represents one of the highest risk areas in the state — with a likely increase in risk in the next 30 years.
Arizona has roughly 100,000 properties with a 1% annual risk of burning down — most of them in Coconino, Gila and Navajo counties. That may sound like a small risk each year — but over the next 30 years it compounds. So between now and 2052 — many homes in the forested areas of northern Arizona face a 26% risk. The risk is a little lower for Apache County — at least in the high desert portions in the northern two-thirds of the county. In the White Mountains portion of the county, the risk is about the same as in Gila and Navajo counties.
Over the course of a 30-year mortgage, some 400,000 properties nationwide face a 50% chance of burning down — most of them in the West, with Arizona among the most dangerous states. The number of homes facing that 1% annual risk will increase fourfold to some 2.5 million in the next 30 years — not counting the new homes built in the danger zone.
First Street Executive Director Matthew Eby called the projected increase in fire danger “mind boggling.”
Utah faces the highest risk rating, followed by New Mexico and Nevada — with northern Arizona close behind.
The study could lead to risk rating for wildfires by insurance companies and mortgage lenders, in the same way they currently rate flood hazards. People with properties at high risk of flooding often must buy expensive, additional flood insurance. The growing realization of the wildfire risk could lead to a similar risk rating system in wildfire zones. That’s especially true for communities that don’t take actions like clearing buffer zones between subdivisions and the forest, requiring a Firewise brush clearing ordinance and adapting a fire-hardened building code. Many forested communities also don’t have well-developed evacuation plans — or “shelter in place” areas where residents can ride out a wildfire when it’s too late to safely evacuate.
Some Arizona communities like Prescott and Flagstaff already have Firewise and wildland-urban interface building codes. The Forest Service has also spent the last decade trying to clear buffer zones around forested communities, but remains far short of its goals.
Payson has adopted a Firewise code and is considering a WUI building code.
None of the cities in the White Mountains have adopted comprehensive Firewise or WUI building codes — nor have Gila, Apache or Navajo counties.
The Forest Service has received billions of dollars through the recent federal infrastructure act to bolster forest thinning efforts. However, even with the extra money the Forest Service is thinning only a fraction of the 50,000 acres-a-year in northern Arizona it set as a goal nearly a decade ago.
In the meantime, northern Arizona faces a dangerous fire season between now and when the monsoon starts sometime in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!