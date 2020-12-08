The environmental analysis of a 92,000-acre forest restoration project in the White Mountains serves to underscore the wildfire danger facing Rim Country communities like Payson, Pine and Star Valley.
The analysis for the Black River Restoration Project shows that two-thirds of the sprawling watershed is so choked with spindly, struggling trees it remains in immediate danger for the town-destroying wildfires that this year have plagued the entire West Coast.
The forests of Rim Country likely face an even greater risk, since the Wallow Fire already consumed a portion of the Black River project area, working permanent changes in forest structure and filling streams with silt.
About 80% of the ponderosa and mixed conifer forests in the project area are unhealthy — prone to mistletoe, bark beetles, flash floods and wildfires, according to the assessment.
The environmental analysis concluded that decades of short-term logging and grazing policies have replaced big, fire-resistant, old-growth trees with thickets of young trees. As a result, the low-intensity fires that used to gently thin the forest every two to 17 years have been replaced with crown fires that can race along faster than a man can run and take whole towns in a gulp.
The project area includes the Black River and its tributaries, essential to wildlife generally and a host of endangered species, including Apache trout, Mexican spotted owls, northern goshawks, narrow-headed garter snakes and New Mexico meadow jumping mice.
Thinning the forest and restoring natural fire patterns would generate 420 jobs and a labor income of $13 million. The assessment envisions thinning as much as 35,000 acres annually — although the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests currently only has staff to prepare about 16,000 acres of projects a year. The 1.3 million tons of timber would generate $50 million in revenue. However, the loggers will have to operate on the thinnest of margins — since they can only make money on the trees larger than about 12 inches in diameter.
The trees 12 to 20 inches in diameter would generate net revenue of about $5.7 million, but the smaller stuff would cost almost $2 million more to harvest than it’s worth. The economics of the plan depend on finding loggers willing to absorb the cost of processing the biomass for the sake of the profit on the saw timber.
On this front, the Black River Restoration Project has a big advantage over the roughly 1 million acres of Rim Country forests in need of a similar treatment — especially the 65,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
The Black River contractors can sell the wood scrap and slash to the Novo BioPower Plant in Snowflake, offsetting the cost of the project. Much of the Rim Country acreage in need of thinning lies too far from the biomass burning plant to make money on hauling 50 tons per acre all the way to Snowflake.
Even so, loggers and mill operators at a recent meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group peppered the Apache-Sitgreaves representatives with questions about the oft-delayed possible award of contracts. Mills and loggers in the White Mountains are struggling to keep the flow of material going, including the endangered Novo BioPower Plant near Snowflake.
Apache-Sitgreaves Ranger Paul Hancock said the Forest Service is struggling to prepare the timber sales already in the pipeline, which could delay the actual award of contracts for the Black River by several years.
Eastern Arizona Counties Organization head Pascal Berlioux said the study leaves lots of questions unanswered — like how loggers should deal with dense stands with lots of big trees. Overall, the prescription calls for leaving as many trees as possible that are greater than 20 inches in diameter at chest height. Those trees can withstand repeated, low-intensity ground fires if the thickets of small trees are removed. However, in some areas leaving all the big trees may conflict with the effort to reduce fire danger, open up meadows or meet other goals.
“We are likely to have some stands with fairly large trees — young, but large trees. It would be interesting to get into those stands and discuss what we’re going to do,” said Berlioux.
The Forest Service hopes to absorb the comments and finish the environmental study as soon as possible, but may not award any contracts in 2021 and spread out other contracts over the next few years.
Several timber representatives said the delay could dry up their pipeline with serious economic consequences.
The environmental assessment painted a bleak picture of forest conditions. About half of the area harbors a ponderosa pine forest, with another third of the acreage in mix conifer forests. Riparian areas constitute just 5% of the land, but are vital in the life cycles of 90% of the wildlife. Grasslands account for just 6% of the area.
Among the findings:
• 75% of the forest has mistletoe infestation and is prone to bark beetle outbreaks.
• About 83% of the forest is overgrown, with a basal area of tree trunks at chest height greater than 80 square feet per acre. Thinning projects would seek to reduce the basal area to somewhere between 20 and 80 square feet per acre.
• The Wallow Fire burned 65,000 acres in the study area, causing subsequent erosion and debris flows that have damaged the streams.
• About two-thirds of the forests are prone to crown fires, while just 16% faces what’s considered a normal fire risk, based on forest health and density.
• The project area includes 1,500 acres of privately owned land, which will require more intensely treated buffer zones.
• The area includes 19 spotted owl nesting and foraging areas, 12 northern goshawk management areas, several wolf packs. Native Apache trout live now in six miles of stream, but could expand to 50 miles of stream as a result of the project.
• Most of the streams, springs and riparian meadows are degraded and not operating properly from an ecological point of view.
