Rim Country is home to the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world. But the majestic beauty of the forest can also be extremely dangerous. The region's two newspapers, The White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to produce Catastrophe: A Forest in Flames - a six months-long, in-depth series that will focus on how the largest and deadliest wildfires in Arizona history happened, what has been done since then, and what could be done to have a healthier forest. We believe we have the responsibility of educating the community on the vital issues facing the forests, and take that role seriously.