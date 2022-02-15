Flagstaff gets it.
And so has been making brisk progress on preparing for catastrophe.
Rim Country — not so much.
Flagstaff’s brush with disaster during the Schultz Fire prompted the town to take three crucial steps to avoid the fate of Paradise, Calif. — destroyed by a wildfire that killed 85 people.
First, Flagstaff adopted a wildland-urban interface building code — to fire harden new homes and businesses to reduce the chance an ember storm from a nearby fire would destroy the community.
Second, Flagstaff essentially added a wildlands firefighting crew to the fire department. The crew fights fires throughout the region during the fire season — essentially paying the cost of the team through federal payments to the town. During the off season, the crew of firefighters clears brush on overgrown lots and public spaces in town.
Third, Flagstaff voters approved a $10 million bond to undertake thinning projects in the overgrown forests on the edge of town.
The megafires that have afflicted the West in the past decade have shown that high-intensity wildfires can set forested communities on fire with an ember storm when the fire front is still a mile or more away. In addition, thinned buffer zones on the outskirts of forested communities can force even a high-intensity crown fire to drop to the ground when it hits the thinned area — giving firefighters a chance of stopping the onrushing flames before they reach town.
The Schultz Fire in 2010 charred 15,000 acres. Monsoon flooding on the burn scar caused catastrophic flooding that killed a little girl. A study by Northern Arizona University found that the Schultz Fire continued to prove costly a decade later. The researchers estimated that the cost of putting out the fire represented only about 7% of the total, long-term cost. The study put the total cost at between $100 million and $140 million. The fire-fighting costs amounted to just $11 million and the flooding response was about $19 million.
Another study found that if the Schultz Fire and subsequent flooding took place on a watershed just above the city, it would have produced flood flows of 9000 cubic feet per second, damaging most of the historic downtown and inflicting billions of dollars in damages. A third of the buildings in town and a quarter of the critical public infrastructure are vulnerable to post-wildfire debris flow.
The succession of studies prompted 75% of the Flagstaff voters to support the bond issue, which has allowed the town to collaborate with the U.S. Forest Service to undertake the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.
The town provides partnership seed money to land Forest Service restoration and thinning grants — which has effectively put Flagstaff at the head of the line when it comes to the distribution of the limited federal wildfire protection money. The U.S. Forest Service has announced it will spend about $54 million annually on thinning projects targeted on the protection of critical watersheds, infrastructure and forested communities — but that will provide money to thin only a handful of the acres needed to protect communities like Payson, Show Low and Pinetop.
On the other hand, the Coconino National Forest last week announced the award of the Dry Lake Hills contract, the second phase of the Flagstaff watershed protection project. The project will thin buffer zones near Schultz Pass Road and the Dry Lake Hills area about five miles north of downtown Flagstaff. The Forest Service expects to finish the project in the fall of 2023.
Flagstaff will also benefit from the Little Springs project, 13 miles north of town — taking advantage of a Good Neighbor Authority agreement in partnership with the Arizona Department of Forestry for another key thinning project.
The Flagstaff approach will likely reap major benefits in the next few years, now that the Forest Service has abandoned the idea that a single major contractor could thin some 6 million acres in northern Arizona at no cost to taxpayers — using the profit on the larger trees to offset the cost of getting rid of the saplings and wood slash that represent about half the material in need of removal to restore a fire-adapted forest.
The new Forest Service approach that will rely much more heavily on taxpayer subsidized thinning projects and controlled burns — with loggers doing the work mostly in areas with bigger trees on which they can turn a profit.
The new approach means partners willing to put up some of the money have a much better chance of landing Forest Service grants. It also means that the Forest Service will have to rely more on prescribed burns, which means communities must protect themselves from embers or a prescribed burn that gets out of control with fire-hardened building codes and Firewise brush clearing ordinances.
Few forested communities in Rim Country or the White Mountains have followed Flagstaff’s lead.
Only a few towns or communities — like Payson — have adopted a Firewise brush clearing code. This requires property owners to clear dangerously overgrown parcels, which keeps a fire from spreading from house to house through overgrown lots and public spaces — quickly overwhelming firefighters.
Almost no towns or counties in Rim Country or the White Mountains have adopted fire-hardened building codes, which could come from adopting the already well developed WUI building codes of Flagstaff and Prescott. These WUI building codes require fire-resistant materials on siding and roofs, coverings on attic vents to keep out embers, designs on roofs that prevent deep deposits of pine needles from building up, screening under porches to prevent embers from getting underneath and setting the house on fire and other changes. Some codes also require sprinklers on larger structures.
Studies show WUI codes dramatically reduce the odds an ember storm will set multiple houses on fire at once. However, they don’t significantly increase the cost of construction for new homes and buildings — although they can prove more costly when it comes to retrofitting existing construction.
Moreover, none of the counties or towns in the White Mountains or Rim Country have so far discussed a Flagstaff-style bonding program, to raise money to protect forested communities from destruction in the age of megafires.
However, a recent study found that Payson, Pinetop, Show Low and other forested communities in the region currently face a much greater risk of a town-destroying wildfire than did Paradise before an ember storm burned down most of the town when the flaming front was still more than a mile away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!