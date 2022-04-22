Whoever said “don’t sweat the small stuff” obviously wasn’t trying to restore an overgrown, fire-prone ponderosa pine forest.
That’s because the health of the forest and the survival of every forested community depends on the thorny issue of figuring out what to do with the small stuff — the biomass generated by forest thinning projects.
The issue of biomass took center stage recently at a meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group.
The meeting featured both good news and bad news when it comes to the decade-long effort to make thinning projects financially viable.
So first the good news.
New Life Forest Products has secured some $200 million in funding to complete its state-of-the-art small wood sawmill near Flagstaff. Once it ramps up to full production, the mill can crank out both one-inch wide slats and engineered finger jointed wood products. The plant at that point can handle enough wood slash and biomass to support the thinning of 25,000 acres annually, representative George Stedeford said on the Zoom meeting of the industry group.
“We’re very excited about that capacity,” said Stedeford.
Currently, the only way to efficiently process biomass from thinning projects is to haul the low value material to the Novopower biomass burning plant in Snowflake. Novopower can produce up to 30 megawatts of power, enough to support the thinning of 15,000 acres annually. That capacity has proved the salvation of a small, wood products industry in the White Mountains.
The mill and the power plant can therefore eventually support some 35,000 acres of thinning projects annually, on both the west side near Flagstaff and the east side near Show Low.
And the bad news?
We need another small wood mill or biomass burning power plant to support the thinning of 50,000 acres, which was the original goal of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative. Even at a pace of 50,000 acres annually, it would still take 40 years to thin 2 million acres.
Moreover, Novopower is still trying to get the Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service to renew their long-term contract to buy electricity.
The Natural Resources Working Group brings together industry representatives, local elected officials, Forest Service officials and others, under the leadership of the Eastern Arizona Counties Association.
The discussion of biomass holds the key to saving both forested towns and critical watersheds from catastrophic wildfires. That includes the long-stalled effort to thin the 64,000-acre watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
“I think this is a very critical discussion,” said Pascal Berlioux, executive director of the Eastern Arizona Counties Association. “What we’re discussing is overall capacity.”
He noted that the costs of hauling the low-value biomass can make or break a project economically. For instance, the cost of hauling the biomass from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir to Novopower has stalled the high-priority project for years — making such a large-scale thinning project too expensive to attract a contractor.
The New Life small-wood mill on the west side represents a breakthrough — at least for projects within roughly 100 miles of Flagstaff.
“We are back to the discussion we had three years ago with the Arizona Corporation Commission” to issue a new biomass burning mandate to support an additional power plant. We still need to think about 90 megawatts. Nothing has been done on that hand. We still need a serious amount of additional capacity to dispose of that biomass,” said Berlioux.
Novopower CEO Brad Worsley welcomed the New Life, small-wood mill on the west side. “I’m impressed they lined up that financing. But I just want to try to avoid setting up expectations that cannot possibly be met.”
Elvy Barton, representing Salt River Project, stopped short of committing to extending the power company’s contract with Novopower. “I would say from SRP’s position that we need additional forest product industry capacity to reach that 50,000-acre goal. That includes industry that can take different wood profiles — the small stuff, the medium stuff and the hard stuff. So I’ll leave it at that.”
