The ski resorts are shuussshing.
The reservoirs are filling.
The snow pack’s building.
Snow baby, snow.
We need every drop of rain and every fluffy snow flake we can get.
That’s because the studies keep warning that we’re in for a wild ride when it comes to drought, wildfires and climate change.
The most recent bit of bad news comes in the form of a study that links wildfire risk with the “thirst” of the atmosphere — a combination of temperature and humidity. The bottom line: We can probably expect to tack a month onto the fire season as the average global temperatures climb. The study published in Nature Communications drew the link between wildfire activity and the “vapor pressure deficit” lurking in 30 million satellite wildfire records over the past 20 years.
Fortunately, a series of big winter storms could mitigate the drought and maybe postpone the fire season this spring. Arizona’s had a couple of nice storms — but the snows have been even heavier on the parched California Sierra Nevadas and the Rocky Mountains.
The Sierra Nevada snowpack is 174% of normal — with three months left in the snow season. Normally, California gets most of its snow in those three, upcoming months. So the storms could easily dry up in time to produce another bad year for the snow pack.
The recent storms aren’t enough to fill the state’s nearly empty reservoirs — with Shasta Lake 34% full and Lake Oroville 38% full. Still, it’s the third best snow year to this point in the season in the past 40 years. And that’s despite a La Nina pattern that normally results in a dry winter in California.
The Rocky Mountains have also gotten more snow than usual for this time of the year. The Upper Colorado Basin right now has 142% of the 30-year average snowpack.
Unfortunately, that won’t quickly refill the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River on which the lower basin states depend. The 23-year megadrought has left Lake Meade and Lake Powell at less than one-third of their capacity. It would take a couple of years with 200% of the normal runoff to refill those reservoirs. Absent a whole string of wet years — the rationing will likely continue.
The latest study on the impact of an increasingly “thirsty” atmosphere underscores the need to plan for more dangerous wildfire years ahead.
The researchers from the University of Melbourne undertook the Herculean task of correlating 30 million satellite records of fire starts with temperature and humidity measurements over the last 20 years.
Normally, warm air can hold more water vapor. So when the air is hot enough and the humidity low enough, the stage is set for critical fire weather. Forests across the world tend to burn when you pass that threshold, including the American southwest. Each forest type has a different threshold when the air gets hot and dry enough to suck moisture out of the fuels on the ground. Once the fuels get dry enough — the odds of an extreme fire event jump dramatically.
That’s what happened during megafires like the Rodeo Chediski, the Wallow and the Dude Fire — not to mention devastating fires like the Camp Fire in California, which killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. In those conditions, fires spread much faster. Flame lengths may exceed 100 feet — blowtorching everything in their path.
The ongoing buildup of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane have gradually increased average global temperatures. The increase in heat-trapping gases can supercharge the built-in cycles in global temperatures. Studies suggest that the epic 23-year drought we’re now in would have been much shorter and less severe without the already measured temperature increase, which most climate scientists believe stems from the buildup of greenhouse gases. If the trend continues, the resulting increase in average temperatures will add about 30 days to the fire season in coming years, concluded the researchers.
“Without strong climate action, there will be more days each year — at least 30 — when Earth’s forests cross over into this critical flammability zone. This means we’re likely to see more fires, with all the risks that come with them,” said Dr. Hamish Clare from the University Melbourne. “It is currently estimated that over 330,000 annual deaths globally are attributed to smoke inhalation, a number that could increase notably by the turn of the century.”
It’s the latest warning about the need to learn to live with wildfire as the length of the critical fire season grows. That includes creating fire-adapted communities, with thinned buffer zones. Towns and counties in forested areas need to adopt Firewise codes to prevent the buildup of brush and thickets of trees in town as well as fire adapted building codes to prevent embers from a nearby fire from setting the whole town on fire all at once.
In the meantime, enjoy the snow.
And hope for more storms all the way through February.
The longer we put off the fire season the better.
