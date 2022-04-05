Arizona’s high country faces a “very extreme” wildfire threat this year — starting right about now.
That’s the warming issued by the Arizona State Forester last week.
The region got just enough rain and snow to ensure a bountiful crop of weeds — but the predicted hot dry spring will bring on an early fire season and plenty of fuel for the flames to feed on, said John Truett, the state’s fire management officer.
“With the above-normal rainfall we had through the monsoon season and the above-normal rainfall we had in December, have put a lot more vegetation and a lot more growth onto our vegetation. Then we had the drier-than-normal conditions the last three months which now has dried out all those fuels to be available for wildland fires,” Truett told Capitol Media Services.
The prediction offers another dose of bad news for Rim Country and the White Mountains, which face a much higher danger than most of the state, even in the best of times.
The forecast could also lead to an early or prolonged closure of the forests again this year, another hit to the outdoor-recreation oriented tourism economies of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Studies show that forested communities like Payson, Pine, Show Low, Pinetop and Alpine face a much higher danger of catastrophic fire than did Paradise, Calif., before the ember storm from an approaching wildfire destroyed the community and killed 85 people as they fled.
Moreover, the state’s facing big problems hiring both permanent and seasonal firefighters. The already developing shortage will be compounded by the predicted early start to the fire season in California, Washington, Oregon and other areas of the West. Historically, spring rains delay Arizona’s fire season into June and monsoon rains bring it to an end in July. Normally, California’s fire season often doesn’t get under way until July or August. As a result, normal climate patterns ensure the national government has plenty of firefighting resources to deploy during Arizona’s fire season — which then shifts to California when the monsoon hits here.
But in recent years, dry winters and inconsistent spring rains have often started Arizona’s fire season in April or May, while monsoons have been delayed or minimal. At the same time, California’s fire seasons have been starting ever-earlier. California enjoyed a couple of big storms in December, but has relapsed into epic drought in the past three months. As a result, Arizona this year will likely be competing with California for limited firefighting resources.
Not even the denuded, 1.5-million acres of Arizona burn scars from 2020 and 2021will provide much relief said Truett. “All those areas have a lot of grass growing in them, so they could actually reburn now.”
The state’s struggling to hire enough firefighters — and will have to rely heavily on prison inmates who have volunteered to work on fire crews. The current state budget includes $42 million to support and hire thinning crews to create buffer zones around vulnerable communities, which will include inmate work crews.
So state officials last week urged residents to take special care with fire, whether it’s dousing campfires or not dragging trailer chains along the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!