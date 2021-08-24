A state grant last week gave a boost to the sputtering effort to thin the 64,000-acre C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
The Arizona Department of Forestry will thin 1,000 acres as part of the long-delayed Baker Project on the watershed of East Clear Creek — which feeds into the reservoir.
The agreement marks the first time the state and the U.S. Forest Service have concluded a “good neighbor agreement” that allows the state to help thin forests on federal lands.
The Forest Service back in 2018 concluded a massive environmental study of the watershed to clear the way for loggers to thin the forest before it burns to the ground in a high-intensity crown fire. Elsewhere, high-intensity fires on similar watersheds have generated mudslides and debris flows that have filled in reservoirs.
The Forest Service announced the agreement last week, but didn’t provide key details. The project managers will seek bids from loggers, although such efforts have received little response in the past.
The reservoir provides 3,000 acre-feet of water annually to Payson through the town’s $54 million pipeline. The reservoir has increased Payson’s long-term water supply from about 2,000 acre-feet annually to 5,000 acre-feet — enough to support a build-out population of some 40,000.
The reservoir also provides about 11,000 acre-feet annually to the Salt River Project. The Valley utility pumps water out of the reservoir and dumps it in the headwaters of the East Verde River, which eventually flows into reservoirs on the Verde River.
“Salt River Project and the Town of Payson have been dedicated and collaborative partners from the planning stages and now through the implementation phase,” said Mogollon Rim District Ranger Linda Wadleigh.
The partnership with the state will presumably enable the Forest Service to sweeten the deal for a logging company capable of thinning the watershed. A century of fire suppression has increased tree densities on the watershed from about 100 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre. As a result, the harmless ground fires that used to burn through the ponderosa pine forest frequently have been replaced by ravening crown fires that burn so hot they effectively fuse the soil. This hydrophobic soil cannot readily absorb water, leaving the freshly burned watershed subject to disastrous floods.
The value of the reservoir and the heavy investment in infrastructure prompted the Forest Service to make thinning the C.C. Cragin watershed a top priority — splitting it away from the ponderously, slow-moving Four Forest Restoration Initiative. That larger project has all but stalled in the past decade for lack of a way to get rid of the low-value biomass without a taxpayer subsidy.
Earlier thinning projects that were part of the White Mountains Stewardship Project thinned more than 50,000 acres and saved Alpine and Springerville from wildfires — but those projects made progress thanks to a $500 to $1,000 per acre Forest Service subsidy. At $500 per acre, it would require a $32 million subsidy to thin the C.C. Cragin watershed.
The thinning projects in the White Mountains also had the advantage of the nearby biomass burning power plant in Snowflake, which provided a market for the wood slash and saplings — which make up about half of the material in need of removal.
However, the effort to thin the C.C. Cragin watershed has not made much progress in the past three years — thanks largely to the biomass bottleneck. The Forest Service completed an innovative, large-scale environmental assessment of the watershed back in 2018. However, efforts to find a bidder have so far proven unsuccessful — mostly stymied by the cost of coping with the biomass.
The watershed has survived several close calls with major fires in the past few years. Weather conditions have allowed the Forest Service to manage several fires within the watershed to actually contribute to the thinning efforts. However, every year the reservoir must run the gauntlet of the fire season.
The summary of the project noted that “the reservoir is directly fed by three main watersheds that sit atop the Mogollon Rim: East Clear Creek-Blue Ridge Reservoir, Bear Canyon and Miller Canyon. These areas — all priority watersheds that receive heavy recreation use — have the potential for severe wildfire, which would result in large amounts of sediment and ash transported from the watersheds into the reservoir.”
Arizona has suffered a major increase in high-intensity fires in recent years. Wildfires this year burned more than 600,000 acres and only a wet monsoon brought the carnage to an end. Last year, nearly a million acres burned. Several of those fires burned in or near the C.C. Cragin watershed.
Fires this year forced several mass evacuations, including an evacuation of Pine and Strawberry caused by the Backbone Fire in Fossil Creek Canyon. Crews stopped that fire as it topped out on the Rim and before it could move into the C.C. Cragin watershed.
The mass evacuations and damaging fires this year prompted the state to set aside $24 million to support fire prevention and forest thinning efforts, the first such effort by the state in years.
