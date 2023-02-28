The danger of megafires will grow in coming decades as average temperatures rise, spurring a steady increase in the length of the fire season for every type of forest.
This means increasing danger for forested communities like Payson, Pine, Show Low and Pinetop, which already rank as among the most fire-menaced communities in the country.
The warnings may seem overblown in the midst of a winter marked by a series of wet storms that have set snowfall records across the west. The weather prediction this year actually called for a warm, probably dry winter. Instead, a shift in the jet stream has been producing heavy storms across the West ever since December.
But the winter storms haven’t solved the water shortage problem on the Colorado River. Even though the winter storms could delay the onset of the worst of the fire season – they could actually increase the risk of big fires in May and June by promoting the growth of fine fuels across the region.
Ironically, the warming trend has made the global jet streams more erratic – which likely drove the region’s wet winter.
Risk of megafires grows
The odds of big megafires like the Rodeo-Chediski and Wallow Fires as well as the California fire that consumed the town of Paradise will likely grow steadily in coming decades, according to a study published in Nature Communications.
The steady rise in average global temperatures due to the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants will produce a thirsty atmosphere – as measured by the vapor pressure deficit, according to an analysis of global climate and fire records for the past 20 years by the researchers from the University of Melbourne.
The VPD measures both temperature and humidity and determines how much moisture the air can hold when it’s saturated. Warmer air can hold more water – which means it will suck more water out of the trees, brush and soil. If fuels get too dry – wildfires become explosive.
The researchers relied on satellite records to measure the vapor pressure deficit prior to every fire detection in the past 20 years – a total of 30 million records, according to a summary of the research on the website Science Daily.
Every single forest type showed a strong link between VPD and fire activity. The link was weaker in American pine forests than in Mediterranean, subtropical and tropical forests but still highly predictive of whether a fire will take off.
The research suggested that if the climate continues to warm up at the present pace, forests will face an extra 30 days a year of critical fire conditions.
Arizona’s already reflecting that trend. The peak fire season used to start in June and end with the onset of the monsoon in early to mid July. But in recent fire seasons, critical fire conditions have developed in April – often doubling the length of the peak fire season. Moreover, the monsoon has become much more variable – which can extend the fire season at the other end as well.
The research estimated that the extension of the fire season will lead to an additional 330,000 deaths annually due to smoke inhalation globally – especially in east Asia.
The link between ongoing global warming and western wildfires echoes studies highlighted by the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration.
“Research shows that changes in climate create warmer, drier conditions, leading to longer and more active fire seasons,” NOAA observed in its research summary. “Increases in temperatures and the thirst of the atmosphere due to human-caused climate change have increased aridity of forest fuels during the fire season.
“These drivers were found to be responsible for over half the observed decrease in the moisture content of fuels in western US forests from 1979 to 2015, and the doubling of forest fire burned area over the period 1984-2015. For much of the US West, projections show that an average annual 1 degree C temperature increase would increase the median burned area per year by as much as 600%”
A 2016 study found that the buildup of dead trees and fuels doubled the number of large fires between 1984 and 2015. A 2021 study funded by NOAA concluded climate change remains the main driver for the increase in megafires in the US West.
So lay plans for some wildflower trips this spring. Flower experts are predicting the succession of storms could produce a rare “superbloom” this year.
But then buckle up for the fire season when those grasses dry out – waiting for a spark.
