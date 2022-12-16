The Gila County Board of Supervisors talked about fighting fires in northern Gila County in a work session Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The county owns 14 sites where about 15 years ago Supervisor Tommie Martin worked to place water bladders and dip tanks for first attacks on forest fires.
The sites include: Rye Tank, Round Valley Tank, Old Transfer Station Tank, Beaver Valley Pit Tank, Freedom Acres Tank, Bonita Creek Tank, La Cienga Tank, Zane Dip Tank, Indian Gardens Tank, ADOT Yard Tank, Colcord Road Tank, Haigler Dip Tank, Red Lake Tank, and Cagles Cabin Tank.
The bladders are used military surplus and have deteriorated to the point where they all need replacement. They have been damaged by sun exposure, vandalism, wildlife and livestock.
The county was awarded $609,000 in federal money through the office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly last spring. The county must provide a 1 to 1 match. The match can be financial, in-kind activities, or a combination of both. The in-kind match can be contributions consisting of donated time and effort, real nonexpendable personal property, and goods and services directly benefiting and specifically identifiable to the supported activity or project.
Carl Melford, Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department, told the BOS he believes the proposed replacement project would use a little more than half the award.
He said most of the 14 bladder sites were inspected, though at the time it was not possible to get to some sites. He said all were suffering varying degrees of deterioration, from being totally destroyed to evidence of more than two dozen repairs made on a single bladder over the years. In most cases, at least a half-dozen repairs have been made to each of the bladders.
“They could be vandalized by a child with a pocket knife,” Melford said.
While all the bladders need to be replaced, the dip tanks are all in good condition.
Following the inventory of the bladders and tanks. Melford spoke with Forest Service officials about what they needed for a first attack on a fire in areas close to the sites. Melford said he would like to have 20,000 gallons available at each site.
Researching a replacement for the bladders, Melford said the best option was the Norwesco Plastic Water Storage Tank. Based in Texas, the company makes both 10,000- and 5,000-gallon tanks.
Melford recommended using four, 5,000-gallon tanks rather than two, 10,000-gallon tanks. He said due to the size of the bigger tanks, they would require wide-load transportation and it would be difficult to place them at many of the sites. Naturally, the larger tanks were more expensive than the smaller ones, and the required special transportation would add to the cost.
The tanks have a 10-year warranty and expand enough to accommodate freezing water.
Melford said he wanted to have a local contractor make the necessary plumbing refit (the tanks have a 2-inch valve and use by water tender trucks requires a 4-inch valve). Using a local contractor would void the warranty, so the company would have to make the modifications.
Discussing modifications, District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey said he would like to have the tanks accommodate wildlife and cattle as well as help firefighting efforts. District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline agreed. Melford said he would like to see that as well and is working with the Forest Service and the Arizona Game and Fish Department on the issue.
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen was concerned there were no sites in either Gisela or Young. A Forest Service representative participating in the work session said in Young it uses the fire department’s water storage system and in Gisela it makes use of Tonto Creek.
Melford said some fire districts also have their own tanks.
It was suggested if the county did not make use of all the funds on its sites, then emergency management might check with all the fire districts and see if their tanks need help and the county could work with them.
The Forest Service representative was asked if a tank site needed to be moved or a new one established, would National Environmental Protection Act studies be required? The representative said he did not know for sure, “But off the top of my head, I think they would.”
The work session was to bring the BOS a progress report. Additional research and number crunching must be done before it is brought back for a vote.
When asked by Cline about when the replacements for the bladders would be in place, Melford said, “Without any hiccups, we should have them on site by spring. As I understand it, the company has a good stock, so there shouldn’t be any issue with supplies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!