The Telegraph Fire started June 4 south of Superior was at 165,740 acres as of Wednesday, June 16, according to the evening update from the U.S. Forest Service.
It was 72% contained with 968 personnel involved.
The report said 42 structures had been burned. It is human caused and under investigation.
Tuesday, June 15 at about 6 p.m., strong outflow winds from thunderstorms pushed fire south across Dripping Springs Road. Crews used a road above Ray Mine as an anchor point to burn out a containment line around the spot fire, preventing further spread. Crews continued to prep in and around the values at risk along the Dripping Springs Road.
Firefighters burned out fuel around the Telemundo Communications tower on Signal Peak area to prevent damage to the tower.
The Telegraph Fire is causing intermittent internet and phone outages in county offices in Payson and Globe.
Structure protection crews worked to protect values at risk in the areas of El Capitan and along Dripping Springs Road.
Wednesday, June 16 firefighters maintained a heavy presence in the El Capitan communities, assessing damage and mopping up. Crews searched for opportunities to connect the old road and dozer line running northeast from Dripping Springs to the Mescal Fire perimeter, and the Structure Protection group identified and protected values at risk along Dripping Springs Road. Fire crews continue to clean up and repair Forest Road 651 to provide access for fire suppression activities.
In the U.S. Route 60 corridor, felling crews removed hazardous snags within the interior of the burned area. The BAER (burned area emergency response) team began assessment Wednesday, June 16 of the burned area in the U.S. 60 corridor in preparation for a rehabilitation plan.
For information on evacuation status, road closures, and fire activity, there will be a virtual community meeting every day at 6 p.m. until further notice, on the Incident Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Telegraphfireinformation/
Evacuation status
WednesdayEvacuation status for El Capitan (east and west), Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch and Government Springs on Wednesday was “Go.” Evacuation status for Top-of-the-World, Bellevue, Oak Flat, Beverly Hills, Six Shooter and Icehouse was at “Set.” Evacuation status for Superior, Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights, Pinto/Carlotta, Skill Center, Fairgrounds, Schultz Ranch and the Battle Axe area was at “Ready.”
For current evacuation information residents are advised to monitor Facebook pages for Pinal County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.facebook.com/PinalCountySO, Gila County Health and Emergency Management: https://www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem, and San Carlos Apache Tribe Emergency Response Commission: San Carlos Apache Tribe Emergency Response Commission — Home | Facebook.
Notifications can change rapidly. Residents in areas affected by the fire should remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate. Evacuation notifications are issued when danger is imminent and life threatening.
The Tonto National Forest has initiated Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for the entire forest.
All state land is under Stage 2 restrictions.
The San Carlos Indian Reservation has initiated Stage 3 Fire Restrictions for the entire reservation.
All Bureau of Land Management lands in Arizona are under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, See: https://blm.gov/arizona/fire-restrictions.
