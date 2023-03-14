A wet winter will postpone the fire season – but not as much as you might think.
The National Weather Service last week issued its fire season outlook, with the white-knuckle portion of the year starting in May.
That’s a return to more-or-less normal, after a couple of drought-plagued seasons with the onset of dangerous conditions in April.
Unfortunately, the long-term forecast says the odds are that we’ll face a warm, dry spring followed by a warm, but otherwise normal monsoon.
The forecasts underscore recent research suggesting that a wet winter no longer guarantees a mild fire season. That held true for about 300 years, but the link weakened in the 20th century and disappeared altogether after 1977. That reflects both gradually rising temperatures and a century of forest mismanagement and fire suppression that has dramatically increased fuel loads across millions of acres.
Even worse, most counties and towns in Arizona have squandered another year of adjusting to the increasing severity and length of fire season in Arizona. Only a few cities – like Payson, Prescott and Flagstaff – have adopted a Firewise brush-clearing code, to keep embers from a fire from moving from house to house and destroying whole blocks. Even fewer – notably Prescott and Flagstaff – have adopted a WUI building code to fire-harden homes. This reduces the odds embers from a nearby fire will set several homes on fire at once – leading to the kind of holocaust that killed more than 80 people in Paradise, Calif.
So in the meantime, Payson, Pine, Show Low, Pinetop, Springerville, Alpine and a host of other communities that face an even greater fire danger than Paradise did will have to play Russian Roulette for another year as the wet winter gives way to a warm, dry spring.
The winter moisture will likely result in a lush growth of both wildflowers and grasses – which could become tinder for fire starts in May, June and July.
Still, the snow pack that filled reservoirs, delighted skiers and nourished drought-stressed trees should dampen the danger in March and April.
“Above-average precipitation this winter has improved drought conditions across northern Arizona,” said the Weather Service.
In fact, the winter ended drought conditions across most of the state, with the exception of a strip along the Colorado River and the extreme southeast corner of Arizona. All of Gila, Apache and Navajo County are no longer in drought. By comparison, at this time a year ago almost the entire state languished in drought – with the exception of an “abnormally dry” patch centered on Gila County.
Almost all of California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado got winter rain and snow that was between 125% and 200% of normal, according to the forecast summary.
As a result, for the first time in years all of Arizona will face merely “normal” wildfire potential in both May and June
Nonetheless, spring temperatures will likely remain above normal – and spring rainfall below normal, say the forecasters – based on shifts in the increasingly fickle jet stream.
The summary forecast concluded:
Fire Season (April — June) – Odds are tilted in favor of warmer and drier than average conditions.
Monsoon Season (July — September) – Odds are tilted in favor of a warmer than average monsoon season, with equal chance of above, near, or below average rain.
Wildfire outlook: Near normal significant wildland fire potential is expected in March. Above normal significant wildland fire potential is expected to creep into southeastern Arizona in April. Near normal significant wildland fire potential is expected for most of Arizona in May and June. However, due to the wet conditions along the Mogollon Rim, below normal significant wildland fire potential is expected for the western portions of the Mogollon Rim in May and June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!