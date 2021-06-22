As of Monday morning, June 21 the Telegraph Fire was only 67% contained and had burned 180,566 acres.
It had burned 51 structures and had 692 personnel in the fight.
Overnight, Thursday, June 17 firefighters continued to patrol and scout State Route 77 and SR 177 corridors to identify hand line and/or dozer line, or to initiate burnouts if fire advanced.
Firefighters monitored and mopped up the firing operations in Upper Icehouse and Kellner Canyons. Firefighters checked the fire’s southern spread at Troy and eastern spread at Ray Mine.
Structure Protection Groups continued to protect values at risk in the El Capitan community, and along the Dripping Springs Road and SR 77.
Friday firefighters began suppression repair near Top-of-the-World. Suppression repair is a series of immediate post-fire actions taken to repair damages and minimize potential soil erosion and impacts resulting from fire suppression activities.
Crews continued to patrol the SR 77 and SR 177 corridors, and the Dripping Springs Road to protect values at risk, and take suppression action where necessary and feasible.
Structure Protection crews will be working in the Wind Spirit and El Capitan communities to protect values at risk. Firefighters will monitor the fire’s spread that is backing off of the Mescal Mountains and engage in suppression actions if the fire threatens SR 77. Crews will continue to patrol and monitor the U.S. Route 60 corridor, ensuring no values at risk are impacted.
Evacuation status as
of 9 a.m., Friday June 18:“GO” — El Capitan (east and west), Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch, Government Springs.
“SET” — Six Shooter Canyon and Icehouse Canyon.
“READY” — Superior, Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights, Pinto/Carlotta, Skill Center, Fairgrounds, Schulze Ranch, Ray Mine, Top-of-the-World, Bellevue, Oak Flat, Beverly Hills, Riverside, Kearney, Winkelman, Hayden, Battle Axe area.
The Tonto National Forest has initiated Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for the entire forest. All state land is under Stage 2 restrictions.
The San Carlos Indian Reservation has initiated Stage 3 Fire Restrictions for the entire reservation.
All Bureau of Land Management lands in Arizona are under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.
Closure areas:
Tonto National Forest Closure Order Map: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices
Bureau of Land Management Emergency Fire Closure Order and Map: https://www.facebook.com/BLMArizona/
