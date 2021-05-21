A beautiful spring day helped Rim Country Health celebrate Miss Clara’s 100th birthday.
Miss “C” loves B-I-N-G-O and bird watching. She also enjoys the outdoors and visiting with other residents. Eight of her family members joined her at Rim Country Health, to celebrate her 100th birthday.
