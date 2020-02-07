The first annual Corn-Ament brought in thousands of dollars to help fund scholarships for kids to play town sports.
The idea for the event started with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We brainstormed and found a fun winter event that would allow people to network but more importantly have fun,” said Maia Crespin, executive director for the chamber.
It doesn’t cost much to play town sports through the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, fees range from $15 to $40, but if a family has more than one child, “that adds up,” said Crespin. Plus there is the cost of equipment.
Crespin and her husband Matt have volunteered with the Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation since they moved to the area six years ago. The two knew that the Friends have scholarships to help families pay for multiple sports or for children to play. But the couple also knew the scholarship fund needed help.
“Prior to the Corn-Ament, the fund was at $0,” said Crespin.
Crespin said the Friends spent money for sports scholarships that drew down the organization’s general fund. This took away money from other projects such as funding scoreboards or paying for new bathrooms.
“The Friends ... are involved in a variety of projects ... plus the new building we hope to have built someday between the two Diamondback fields, which will also have restrooms, concessions and a crow’s nest,” said Crespin.
The chamber members loved the idea so much, 20 teams signed up.
On Jan. 17, the corn-hole players met in the afternoon and at 2:30 p.m., bags flew.
Corn-hole is a modified version of horseshoes. A player receives a set of beanbags. They toss those bags on to a board with holes cut in it. Depending on the rules, a player receives points for putting a beanbag through a hole. But even if a player gets a bag on the board, they can receive points.
According to official rules, the first player or team to receive 21 points wins.
This year, the grand champions were the Edward Jones/Scott Wheeler team, winning $200.
Second place went to the KRIM radio station. That team went home with $100.
But the fun didn’t stop with corn-hole winners.
Many won raffle prizes, like a Bruzzi Vineyard glamp out, an overnight date night at Majestic Mountain Inn, haircuts, bowling nights, carwashes, food, bling and the game, Paysonopoly.
“Eighty percent of the proceeds came from the sponsorships,” said Crespin.
Walmart, the title sponsor, donated $2,500.
Crabdree Insurance, Untamed Herbs and the MHA Foundation were “A-Maize-ing” sponsors at $500 each.
Anytime Fitness, National Bank, Edward Jones/Scott Wheeler, Powell Place, Tonto Silkscreen, U-Haul, Rim Country Bowl and KRIM all donated $250 as “Corn to Be Wild” sponsors.
Courtney Spawn, director of Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, couldn’t have been happier with the results.
“A giant thank you to Walmart, Payson and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce who both made very generous donations to the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation,” she said.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
