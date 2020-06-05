Thirteen ladies took part in the start of a pair of Payson Women’s Golf Association multi-week tournaments at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, June 2.
A three-week eclectic tournament and a four-week state medallion tournament started simultaneously.
Claudia Bullard was closest to the pin on No. 17, leaving her tee shot within 3 feet 10 inches of the hole. Lois Judd was closest to the pin on No. 8.
COVID-19 changes
Weeks ago, Payson Golf Club implemented policies to help minimize exposure to COVID-19 such as increased sanitizing, limiting golf carts to one person and placing foam at the base of all the flag pins to keep people from touching the flagstick.
But PGC removed the foam and began allowing multiple people in carts last week, according to a PGC official.
